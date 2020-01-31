15 everyday things you didn't know were invented in the Middle East

Reuters/Christopher Pike;YouTube/geobeats Ibn Firnas’s glider pictured in a sketch (right).

The Middle East is usually known for its food, culture, and its involvement in recent troubled history, but most do not know about the region’s innovative past.

Coffee, clocks, and soap are just some of the inventions you may not know originated in the Middle East.

In fact, an abundance of tools that we use every day were born out of the Middle East.

The Middle East is known in the west for its food, as a centre of religion, and for its often troubled recent history.

But it is also known for its history of innovation in philosophy, mathematics and literature, and science – which has given us many items, concepts, and institutions that we now use all the time.

Here are 15 everyday things you probably did not know were invented in the Middle East.

Coffee — from Yemen and Ethiopia in the 11th century

Rachel Hosie/Insider Arabic coffee is brewed in a traditional way using a pot over the stove.

It was an Ethiopian shepherd named Kaldi who first discovered the effects of coffee beans when he noticed that his herd of goats became significantly more energetic after eating a certain berry.

It was then transported to Yemen where it was used by Sufi Muslims to increase their concentration while they prayed.

Cafes— from 15th-century Turkey

Joey Hadden/Business Insider A warm and welcoming cafe just begging for you to go inside.

The use of coffee spread across the region and led to a second invention-the cafe. Although the use of coffee became increasingly widespread in society, it was for hundreds of years closely associated with religion.

The record of the world’s first coffee shop is thought to be Kiva Han, which opened in Constantipole (modern-day Istanbul, Turkey) in 1475.

Toothbrushes — from Babylonia and Egypt in 3,500 BC

Shutterstock A compostable toothbrush with black charcoal toothpaste.

The first toothbrush was made by fraying the edges of a twig by the ancient Babylonians. Similar devices have also been found in ancient Egyptian tombs.

The check — from 9th-century Baghdad and Morocco

Getty Images A customer writing a check at the bank counter.

The check as a form of payment originates from the ‘saqq’- the Arabic word for a written vow to pay for goods after they were delivered.

The system was developed in order to avoid having to transport money through dangerous territories.

A flying machine — from 9th-century Andalusia

Christopher Pike/Reuters and geobeats/YouTube Ibn Firnas’s glider pictured in a sketch (right).

Abbas Ibn Firnas was a poet, astronomer, musician and engineer who lived in Andalusia, modern-day Spain.

At the time, the area was part of an Islamic civilisation which stretched from modern-day Portugal in the west to Pakistan in the east.

In 857 AD, at the age of 70, Ibn Firnas made the world’s first ever flying machine from silk and eagle feathers and jumped from a mountain while strapped into it.

The machine floated into the sky and successfully stayed there for all of ten minutes, before making a crash landing.

Fountain pens —from 10th-century Egypt

Proxima Studio/Shutterstock A man writes with a fountain pen.

The fountain pen was made in the year 953 in Egypt after the Sultan at the time expressed his frustration at how messy it was using ink and a quill.

The three-course meal — from 9th-century Andalusia

smspsy/Shutterstock It was believed that a meal should always start with soup.

The three-course meal was invented by Ziryab, a Persian musician, poet and teacher who lived in 9th-century Andalusia.

He insisted meals be served in the format of a soup, followed by a main dish of meat or fish and ending with a sweet dessert.

Telling time — from 2,000 BC in modern-day Iran and Iraq

Faisal Mahmood/Reuters A rare old vintage ‘Three-in-One’ alarm clock.

One of the most significant inventions from the Middle East was the clock, and even formalized time-keeping itself.

The system of counting from zero to 60 originates from 2000 BC in Sumer, modern-day Iran and Iraq.

The water clock, a device which measured time through the amount of water passing in or out of a container using weights, was also invented and used by the ancient Egyptians.

The crankshaft — 12th-century Turkey.

Google Maps A map marking the location of al-Jazari’s birthplace in modern-day Turkey.

Ismail al-Jazari was an Engineer born in 1136 in modern day Turkey.

His most significant invention was the crankshaft, a device which converts rotation into linear movement.

It is the basis for much of the machinery in the modern world, including the bicycle.

The combination lock — from 12th-century Turkey

Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images A combination lock is essential nowadays.

al-Jazari was also the inventor of the combination lock.

Soap — from 2,800 BC in ancient Babylonia

Shutterstock A bar of soap and a sponge.

Soap was invented by the Arabs through combining vegetable oils with sodium hydroxide and aromatic oils.

Algebra and the algorithm — from 9th-century Iran

jittawit.21/Shutterstock Some students may wish algebra was never invented.

Al-Khwarizmi was a 9th Century Persian mathematician who is often referred to as “The Father of Algebra,” for his scholarship in the subject. He also invented the algorithm.

The university — from 9th-century Morocco

Shutterstock Fez, Morocco is a colourful city full of culture.

The world’s first university was opened by princess Fatima al-Firhi in Fez, Morocco in 859 AD. The al-Qarawiyyin university was first educational facility which granted degrees and still operates as a higher education institution today teaching Islamic sciences and law.

Hospitals — from 9th-century Egypt

Molly Riley/AP Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C.

The first hospital was the Ahmad Ibn Tulun Hospital founded in 872 in Cairo

It was also entirely free to use.

Windmills — from 7th-century Iran

Orlin Wagner/AP Wind power is competitive on price in some regions depending on local prices and how good the wind is.

Some 1,000-year-old windmills in Iran are still in use today.

