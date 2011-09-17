17 Everyday Facts You Know Are Correct -- That Are Totally Wrong

If something gets repeated often enough it eventually becomes “truth.”



You may be shocked to read the following list and find some facts you never thought to question aren’t actually true.

From the Great Wall of China to the Empire State Building — the time has come to shed some light on some of the things we thought we knew.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.