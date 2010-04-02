15 Depressing Facts About The State Of California

Photo: Anne Marie Schuler at Daily Cal
Since the recession compounded a long-standing budget crisis, the Golden State has collapsed into a vicious cycle with no easy way out.Unions interfere with budget cuts. Cutbacks emerge from somewhere and the people riot. Neither the Republican governor, nor the Democrat president has a solution, except hope to hell that the housing market picks up again.
Oh yeah, and they’re running out of water.
These programs include Healthy Families, CalWORKS, Adult Day Health Care, In-Home Supportive Services, California Food Assistance Program, and all funding for Transitional Housing Placement for foster kids. Read more here.
23,000 teachers just received provisional pink slips -- notifying them that their jobs are on the chopping block
How bad is the problem? Consider that California has a $20.7 billion deficit in the general fund budget over the next 16 months. California owes $8.8 billion in short-term loans that have to be paid off by June, and over $120 billion in outstanding bonds and interest that will be paid over decades. The state's pension fund, CalPers, has $16.3 billion more in liabilities than assets, plus California also faces a $51.8 billion expense for the health and dental benefits of state retirees and future retirees.
A national report card released last month by the American College of Emergency Physicians gave California a failing grade for access to emergency care. The state ranks last in emergency departments per capita, with only seven per 1 million people, compared with the national average of 20. And it ranks 43rd in the country for Medi-Cal reimbursement.
To get a handle on the damage California's current approach to incarceration is having on its citizens, consider this: In a recent 23-year period, California erected 23 prisons -- one a year, each costing roughly $100 million dollars annually to operate, with both Democratic and Republican governors occupying the statehouse -- at the same time that it added just one campus to its vaunted university system, UC Merced.
Since the late 1970s, California has fallen from first in the nation in per-pupil spending, nearly to the bottom at number 48. With California's annual budget falling from $103 billion three years ago to $80 billion currently during what's often called the Great Recession, schools -- including the world class University of California system -- continue to face deep cuts in funding, fewer teaching positions, and a reduced ability to educate students.
There are roughly 19,000 illegal immigrants in state prisons, representing 11% of all inmates. That's costing $970 million during the current fiscal year. The feds kick in a measly $111 million, leaving the state with an $859 million tab.
