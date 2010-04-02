Photo: Anne Marie Schuler at Daily Cal

Since the recession compounded a long-standing budget crisis, the Golden State has collapsed into a vicious cycle with no easy way out.Unions interfere with budget cuts. Cutbacks emerge from somewhere and the people riot. Neither the Republican governor, nor the Democrat president has a solution, except hope to hell that the housing market picks up again.



Oh yeah, and they’re running out of water.

Here’s 15 Depressing Facts About The State Of California >

