15 Insane Stats From Sydney's Demolition Of Geelong

The Swans celebrate after the round 11 AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats at the Sydney Cricket Ground on May 29, 2014. Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty

Did anyone see that coming? Sydney absolutely destroyed Geelong at the SCG on Thursday night to the tune of 110 points. Some pretty remarkable stats came out of the obliteration. Here’s a few.

Geelong’s 7th worst loss of all time. Biggest loss since 1990 vs Hawthorn at Waverley #AFLSwansCats — Footy Junkie.com.au (@footyjunkie_) May 29, 2014

The last time Geelong lost by 100 points was vs Collingwood (R8, 2006). One before that was vs Sydney at SCG in 1998 #AFLSwansCats — Footy Junkie.com.au (@footyjunkie_) May 29, 2014

Since start of 2007 @GeelongCats has been involved in 57 matches decided by 50+ points. They've won 55 of those 57 games. #AFLSwansCats — Saturday Night Footy (@SNF7) May 29, 2014

The @GeelongCats have won three AFL premierships since the last time they lost by 100+. #AFLSwansCats — Nick Quinn (@Quinny_1) May 29, 2014

Geelong has lost its past two games interstate. The Cats haven't lost three consecutive interstate since 2005-2006 (Brisbane and 3x Sydney). — The Black Cat (@TheBlackCat1859) May 29, 2014

Lowest 3QT score for Geelong since 1977. Second time 16 points or under since 1927. — The Black Cat (@TheBlackCat1859) May 29, 2014

Finally, 117 years after VFL commenced, @GeelongCats has lost at least once on every day of the week. #Daysoftheweekminutiae #AFLSwansCats — Joshua Kay (@js_kay) May 29, 2014

Just to recap the major goal scorers: Tippett 4, Franklin 4, Geelong 4 #AFLSwansCats — Ares Mars (@AresMarsFlack) May 29, 2014

Goaless 1st quarters for @GeelongCats: 2x in the past 3 games; 2x in 251 games prior to that #AFLSwansCats — Saturday Night Footy (@SNF7) May 29, 2014

Sydney has 9 players over 100 #supercoach points + Buddy on 96. Taylor 101, Bartel 97 best for the Cats. #AFLSwansCats — Al Paton (@al_superfooty) May 29, 2014

Sydney had 107 more disposals and won the tackle count by 11. Talk about rolling over… #AFLSwansCats — Scott (@ScottyBarby) May 29, 2014

This post originally appeared at FootyJunkie. On Twitter: @FootyJunkie

