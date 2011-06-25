The 15 Countries With The Highest Concentration Of Millionaires

Photo: Courtesy of Fullerton Bay Hotel

Millionaires represented 0.9% of households in 2010 but owned 39% of global wealth.In a new report, The Boston Consulting Group highlights 15 countries with the largest per cent of millionaire households. We highlighted the number of millionaire and ultra-high-net-worth households in these countries.



With global wealth growing 8% to $121.8 trillion in 2010, North America had the largest absolute gain rising to $38.2 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Wealth however grew the fastest in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) at 17.1%.

Note: Figures are for 2010

