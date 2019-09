15 Reasons To Stop Complaining About Taxes

April 15th approaches and as tax season starts to heat up we all start steaming about the cash the government wants from us for living in the U.S.A.



But let’s just put something into perspective real quickly.

In other countries taxes are way higher.

And in fact, it’s only because our own taxes can go way higher that foreign bond investors haven’t totally freaked out yet about lending us so much money.

We will note that in many of these countries, the number you see is the number you get in terms of total taxes. In the U.S., state and local taxes are also added into the mix. The U.S. also has a consumption sales tax, but this is a local level initiative.

So without further ado.

See the 15 countries that will make you stop complaining about taxes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.