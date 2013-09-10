15 GIFs That Show How The World's Population Will Be Totally Different In The Year 2100

The year 2020 will be a seminal one for Japan, with the country’s capital home to the 31st Summer Olympiad and adult diapers

set to outsell its baby contemporaries.

The world is getting older, developed countries especially. Even in emerging markets like Brazil, the total fertility rate has dropped from 6.2 live births per women to 1.8, below the so-called “replacement rate.”

Deutsche Bank global strategist Sanjeev Sanyal recently forecasted that world population will peak around the year 2055 at 8.7 billion before declining to 8 billion by 2100.

Now, thanks to coder Martin De Wulf and UN data, we can really visualise these startling changes. De Wulf arranged population figures to make a set of familiar ageing visualizations called population pyramids.

We chose 15 countries and show you the transition from 2000 to 2100 in 10-year intervals.

France‘s population will double between 1950 and 2100:

Brazil’s population will peak in 2040, at 224 million:

Over 2/3rds of Burkina Faso’s population was younger than 30 in 2010. By 2100, it will be 45%:

China’s population will fall below the 1 billion mark around 2090:

India’s population will peak in 2060 at 1.7 billion:

Germany’s population of over 80 million is already on the decline, and will hit 70.3 million in 2100:

The U.S. will have a population of 478 million in 2100:

In 2020, 20% of Japan will be 70 or older:

Kenya’s population will only continue to grow, reaching 168 million by 2100. It was 30 million in 2000:

Argentina’s population will peak in 2065 at 51.3 million:

Egypt has a huge youth population right now:

Qatar’s population is currently skewed to the male gender, making this pyramid the strangest looking:

South Africa will reach its population peak in 2065 at 57.1 million:

Russia’s population will slowly decline and hit 111 million in 2100:

The UK’s population will grow to 75 million by 2100:

