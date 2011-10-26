The 15 Countries That Are Loving The Surge In Oil Prices

Photo: Wikipedia
Recent economic data has generally been better than expected. In fact, the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index is near a six-month high.Crude oil prices have been on a tear lately as the improving economic picture could mean more energy will be consumed. Yesterday, light sweet crude oil futures settled at $91.27 per barrel, which is up 19.9% from its October 3 low of $76.15. It’s up more than $2 during today’s trading.
Of course, if prices rise too high, they could also hurt the economy, causing energy demand to fall. Regardless, when the price of oil rises, so does the value of oil reserves.
We’ve outlined the countries with the largest oil proved reserves and valued them at current oil prices.
Note: The data is effective January 1, 2011 from the CIA World Factbook. Total reserves are valued assuming $91.27 per barrel of oil.
Brazil has 12.86 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $1.17 trillion.
China has 20.35 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $1.86 trillion.
U.S. has 20.68 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $1.89 trillion.
Qatar has 25.38 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $2.32 trillion.
Kazakhstan has 30 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $2.74 trillion.
Nigeria has 37.2 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $3.40 trillion.
Libya has 46.42 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $4.24 trillion.
Russia has 60 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $5.48 trillion.
UAE has 97.8 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $8.93 trillion.
Kuwait has 104 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $9.49 trillion.
Iraq has 115 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $10.50 trillion.
Iran has 137 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $12.50 trillion.
Canada has 175.2 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $15.99 trillion.
Venezuela has 211.2 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $19.28 trillion.
Saudi Arabia has 262.6 billion barrels of oil.
Its reserves are valued at $23.97 trillion.
