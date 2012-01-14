We’ve toured hundreds of tech companies; some offices are much cooler than others.
From hammocks and slides to tree houses, these 15 tech companies opened their doors to us and blew us away.
Check out the 15 coolest offices in tech >>
Or click on any of the below links to begin touring the spaces individually.
- Airbnb
- Bloomberg
- Etsy
- Fab
- Facebook (Menlo Park)
- Gawker
- Google (Pittsburgh)
- Groupon
- Seamless
- Skype
- Tumblr
- Vente Privee
- Vostu
- ZocDoc
- Zynga
Airbnb's office was inspired by various listings on the site. This meeting room is modelled after a tree house apartment a member posted for rent.
Travel is another big theme in Airbnb's office. A big Pan Am logo is plastered on the wall with a map of the world and aeroplane windows tinted on the glass.
Bloomberg's headquarters is full of monitors and bright neon lights. It's complete with an ATM machine, a snack bar, and individual closets for employees.
Employees make everything from quilts to T-shirts in the office. There are also sewing classes employees can take.
Facebook put a lot of time and money into its new Menlo Park headquarters. Just check out the massive cafeteria.
But there's still a lot of unfinished duct work. Facebook purposely let it be exposed to remind employees that their work is never done.
Tumblr's rapid growth has its staff bursting out of the office, but it has done a great job of making itself at home.
Tons of photo shoots happen at its headquarters, complete with smoke machines and tiled floors for spraying models with water.
ZocDoc hired an artist to paint cartoons around the office. Here, Dr. House high fives cofounder Sanjay Gupta.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.