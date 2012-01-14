The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech

Alyson Shontell
cool office

We’ve toured hundreds of tech companies; some offices are much cooler than others.

From hammocks and slides to tree houses, these 15 tech companies opened their doors to us and blew us away.

  • Airbnb
  • Bloomberg
  • Etsy
  • Fab
  • Facebook (Menlo Park)
  • Gawker
  • Google (Pittsburgh)
  • Groupon
  • Seamless
  • Skype
  • Tumblr
  • Vente Privee
  • Vostu
  • ZocDoc
  • Zynga

Airbnb's office was inspired by various listings on the site. This meeting room is modelled after a tree house apartment a member posted for rent.

Travel is another big theme in Airbnb's office. A big Pan Am logo is plastered on the wall with a map of the world and aeroplane windows tinted on the glass.

Bloomberg's headquarters has one of two curved escalators in the world.

Bloomberg's headquarters is full of monitors and bright neon lights. It's complete with an ATM machine, a snack bar, and individual closets for employees.

Etsy's office is like a big arts and crafts station.

Employees make everything from quilts to T-shirts in the office. There are also sewing classes employees can take.

Fab's funky New York headquarters has a lot of colours and interesting, site-sold trinkets.

Even the windows are covered with decorations you won't find anywhere else.

Facebook put a lot of time and money into its new Menlo Park headquarters. Just check out the massive cafeteria.

But there's still a lot of unfinished duct work. Facebook purposely let it be exposed to remind employees that their work is never done.

Gawker's office feels like a college library to make its young bloggers feel right at home.

Gawker also has an awesome roof deck for hosting parties and blogging in the warm weather.

Who says the Googleplex is the best Google office? Google Pittsburgh has this sweet hammock.

It even has an indoor bamboo garden.

Groupon is the funniest office we've ever been to.

Groupon even has a bedroom for an imaginary person and a toilet filled with Almond Joys.

Seamless just moved into a massive new office in NYC's Bryant Park.

All of the conference rooms are controlled by touchscreen devices and have big TVs.

Skype's new Stockholm office is full of sky blue structures.

It's simplistic with beautiful modern touches and punches of bright colours.

Tumblr's rapid growth has its staff bursting out of the office, but it has done a great job of making itself at home.

Of course Tumblr has a token ping pong table and game room.

Vente Privee's headquarters houses 900+ employees. The purple and pink lighting match its site.

Tons of photo shoots happen at its headquarters, complete with smoke machines and tiled floors for spraying models with water.

Vostu's Buenos Aires headquarters has an awesome view of the presidential palace

It also has an in-house cafeteria.

ZocDoc prides itself on 7 core values which are scattered on walls throughout the office.

ZocDoc hired an artist to paint cartoons around the office. Here, Dr. House high fives cofounder Sanjay Gupta.

Zynga's office looks futuristic with a lot of crazy lights and funky decor.

There are four main terraces in the Zynga headquarters with 1,700 people working there.

