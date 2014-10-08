The 15 Coolest Airline Exterior Designs In The World

As airlines and aeroplanes have evolved, so have their “liveries” — the exterior designs on the aircraft.
As planes crisscross the globe, their exterior graphics not only represent the companies that operate them, but in many instances also serve as visual ambassadors for their respective homelands.
A great airline livery gives onlookers a taste of a carrier’s values or its culture’s ethos in an attractive and effective colour scheme.
Airlines like Southwest, Spirit, and American have recently updated their liveries, with mixed results.
Others have hit home runs. Here’s a selection of 15 airline exterior designs that look simply amazing.
14. China Southern Airlines: Based out its hub in the city of Guangzhou, China Southern is the country's largest airline. Its elegant exterior design features a combination of multiple hues of blue with its tail dominated by a brilliant red kapok flower.
6. Kulula: This South African low-cost carriers has built quite a reputation for interesting liveries, but its best effort so far is the 'Flying 101' design that doubles as a teaching tool for anyone interested in the different parts of an airliner.
4. Virgin Atlantic Airways: As with all Virgin Group companies, Virgin Atlantic carries Richard Branson's signature corporate logo. Even though it's been around in various iterations for a couple of decades now, the design still looks as modern and stylish as it did on the day it debuted.
3. Air Seychelles: Air Seychelles is the national airline for the eponymous small island nation situated off the coast of Africa. Its stunning livery consists of a pair of 'fairy terns' flowing amid a sea of tropical colours.
2. Hawaiian Airlines: Even 40 years after its founding, the airline's trademark Pualani (Flower of the Sky) logo is still the most beautiful and distinctive in the business.
...like its Boeing Dreamliner, painted in honour of the country's all-conquering rugby squad -- the 'All Blacks.'
