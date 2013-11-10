15 Completely Ridiculous Minor League Sports Logos

Aaron Taube

One of the most important things a new sports franchise can do to bring in fans is package itself with a dynamic colour scheme and a hip, cool logo. In fact, when the Brooklyn Nets moved from New Jersey last year, the team sought the advice of no less than advertising legend Steve Stoute and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z to create its stark black-and-white colour scheme and minimalist logo design.

But while it makes sense to get the cream of the crop to design the logo for your big-time NBA team, the stakes are a little bit lower if you’re, say, a minor league hockey team playing in basketball-mad Lexington, Ky. Then you might just settle for something quick, easy, and maybe a little bit wacky. Something like this:

Kentucky Thoroughbladessportslogos.net

While the Thoroughblades’ logo would appear exceptionally ridiculous in the context of the hyper-professionalized logos of Major League Baseball or the National Football League, a deep dive through the archives at sportslogos.net tells us that the now-defunct Thoroughblades are just one of many minor league teams who’ve wowed fans with sensationally absurdist logo designs.

It’s in this spirit that we bring you our list of 15 completely ridiculous minor league sports logos.

Montgomery Biscuits (Ala.), baseball, 2004-2008

Eugene Emeralds (Ore.), baseball, 2013-present

Asheville Tourists (N.C.), baseball, 1980-2004

Everett Aquasox (Wash.), baseball, 2010-present

Lansing Lugnuts (Mich.), baseball, 1996-present

New Haven Beast (Conn.), hockey, 1996-1999

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Ore.), baseball, 1997-present

Saint John Mill Rats (Canada), basketball, 2010-present

Lakewood Blueclaws (N.J.), baseball, 2001-2009

Kentucky Thoroughblades, hockey, 1996-2001

Modesto Nuts (Calif.), baseball, 2005-present

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Iowa), baseball, 2007-present

Nashville Kats (Tenn.), football, 2005-present

Anaheim Piranhas (Calif.), football, 1996-1997

Ogden Raptors (Utah), baseball, 2001-Present

