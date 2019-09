15 Companies With Truly Amazing Dividend Histories

Who cares what the market is thinking when you’re counting your dividend checks?



What’s nice about investing in strong dividend stocks is that it’s less about what the other guy is thinking and more about your own research into cash flow.

And believe it or not, despite the financial crisis which killed a few dividend titans, there are still some American companies with extraordinarily long and impressive dividend histories.

So it’s time to throw away the sentiment indicators and get paid:

15 Companies With Amazing Dividend Histories >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.