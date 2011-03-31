15 Companies That Died In The Past Year

Photo: Joseph P. Pasaoa

The recession may be officially over, but some companies just can’t catch a break.Bankruptcy victims include retailers who cater to an upscale market or companies that took on too much debt in earlier years.



Others — like Blockbuster and Borders — were no match for the lower prices and faster service of online retailers.

Many companies were able to stay in business as they worked through bankruptcy and restructured their debts, with customers barely noticing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.