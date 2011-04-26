MARKETING MONDAYS: 15 Strategies You Need Right Now

Photo: NetStarter
Is your company’s marketing strategy working out?We’ve assembled advice and suggestions from 15 successful marketing professionals.
If your strategy needs a bump, you might find a worthwhile recommendation here.
Bill Zinke, CMO of Tasti D-Lite:
'We started getting into our social media efforts about two to three years ago, and the amount of dollars, time and pure human capital that we've invested in social media and digital marketing have grown fairly significantly each year.
'Social media is an area that we want to be a leader in.'
Ellen Stone, CMO of Bravo:
'You have to think in headlines. If my team can't tell me what the headline takeaway from the media community or the audience is, then the idea dies a slow death. It's also a philosophy in how you think about marketing.
'A headline is quick, it's to-the-point and it's catchy. All those things let us break through the clutter.'
Romi Mahajan, CMO of Microsoft:
'I believe digital marketing is at the centre of a set of tectonic changes happening in the marketplace, across enterprise and consumer-based scenarios.
'Meanwhile, at the same time media, advertising, technology, and brand are all moving towards a singularity and, as such, digital marketing becomes the easy moniker with which to refer to all these changes.'
Melissa Lavigne-Delville, CMO of NBCU:
'Increasingly, people think they're going to get their 15 minutes of fame. They know they're not going to be Julia Roberts or anything, but given the huge increase in new types of celebrities -- whether from reality TV, like Kim Kardashian, from the Web, like Justin Bieber, or from entrepreneurs -- they think they have a shot at that.
'So brands that use unknown regular people as the star -- not the product, not a celebrity, but someone like you or me -- really stand out. We think of it as sort of the 'middle class' of fame.'
Dan Zarrella, author of The Facebook Marketing Book:
'When it comes to community marketing, businesses have a tendency to port what they've always been doing to a new place or platform. But that's the last thing a marketer building a Facebook campaign should focus on.
'Facebook is not just some place to toss up a brochure and a bunch of ads. The way to approach Facebook marketing is to use a brand to facilitate social relationships and allow people to have more fun with their friends.'
Jascha Kaykas, VP of Marketing of Webtrends:
'Fundamentally, to be successful in marketing, we must be able to be creative and nimble but do so in an environment that affords us the ability to measure our successes and failures.
'Left brain/right brain is more about finding a balance than digging your heels. It's the yin and yang of the modern marketer.'
John Bruggeman, CMO of Cadence:
'Our priority is to rally the company around a clear, consistent strategy. Another is to make sure that the products and the product roadmap are delivering against that strategy.
'Then we market the heck out of it so people are aware of how all this works together, and we make sure we're delivering as much customer value as we can.'
Elisa Steele, CMO of Yahoo:
'I think there is a place for brand building for any type of company including an internet company.
'Word of mouth is incredibly important for internet companies, of course. That's a key lever for us just as it is for other competitors. It doesn't end there.'
Jim Lyski, CMO of Nationwide:
'This year, we'll probably double the number of leads we generate via the NASCAR sponsorship. Buying rates are up year over year for the third consecutive year now.
'So it's a combination of reaching people with a passion point, having a genuineness of the offer, the proposition, and then fulfil against it. That's our model right now.'
Aaron Goldman, CMO of Kenshoo:
'Keep it simple, stupid. You go to Google.com and it's obvious what's meant to happen there. It's very easy.'
Marty St. George, CMO of JetBlue:
'Surprisingly, one of the most effective marketing techniques at JetBlue is getting customers to try the service. I say surprisingly because I would have never expected an airline marketing executive to talk about trials.
'But if you look at the All You Can Jet program, people can fly as much as they want during a 30-day period for $599.'
Jeffrey Hayzlett, author of business book The Mirror Test:
'I think the most important thing is just to be genuine, be real.
Social media is a very transparent thing, so you can't fake it. I am who I am and I don't try to be anything else. I don't try to change my tweets or do things differently than what you see on Facebook. It's me, it's who I am.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.