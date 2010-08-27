15 Cities With Ridiculously High Sales Taxes

The threat of rising taxes haunts the U.S., as the Bush tax cuts are set to expire by year end. House Republican leader John Boehner wants the White House to stop their expiration, feeling American’s are already too burdened as it is.

And with the threat of a Value Added Tax (VAT) looming, people have a lot to worry about.

But the tax situation is already horrific for many purchasers in cities across the U.S.. Every single city on this list slaps at least 9.25% worth of taxes on purchases, according to The Tax Foundation

May want to think twice about where you are going ahead of back to school shopping, or plans for a holiday shopping spree.

(Note: Headline numbers include city, county, and state sales taxes.)

15. San Jose, CA -- 9.25%

City Tax: 0%

County Tax: 2%

State Tax: 7.25%

14. Nashville, TN -- 9.25%

City Tax: 2.25%

County Tax: 0%

State Tax: 7%

13. Memphis, TN -- 9.25%

City Tax: 2.25%

County Tax: 0%

State Tax: 7%

12. Phoenix, AZ -- 9.4%

City Tax: 2%

County Tax: 0.8%

State Tax: 6.6%

11. St. Louis, MO -- 9.491%

City Tax: 5.266%

County Tax: 0%

State Tax: 4.225%

10. San Francisco, CA -- 9.5%

City Tax: 0%

County Tax: 2.25%

State Tax: 7.25%

9. Seattle, WA -- 9.5%

City Tax: 0%

County Tax: 3%

State Tax: 6.5%

8. Glendale, AZ -- 9.6%

City Tax: 2.2%

County Tax: 0.8%

State Tax: 6.6%

7. Chicago, IL -- 9.75%

City Tax: 1.25%

County Tax: 2.25%

State Tax: 6.25%

6. Fremont, CA -- 9.75%

City Tax: 0%

County Tax: 2.5%

State Tax: 7.25%

5. Oakland, CA -- 9.75%

City Tax: 0%

County Tax: 2.5%

State Tax: 7.25%

4. Los Angeles, CA -- 9.75%

City Tax: 0.5%

County Tax: 2%

State Tax: 7.25%

3. Long Beach, CA -- 9.75%

City Tax: 0.5%

County Tax: 2%

State Tax: 7.25%

2. Montgomery, AL -- 10%

City Tax: 3.5%

County Tax: 2.5%

State Tax: 4%

1. Birmingham, AL -- 10%

City Tax: 4%

County Tax: 2%

State Tax: 4%

