15 Cities That Blow The Most Cash At The Gas Pump

Gus Lubin
car america

Photo: eschipul on flickr

American drivers in these 15 cities have a special reason to be upset by the vast quantities of oil seeping into the Gulf of Mexico.These cities are America’s worst gas guzzlers, where households spend far above the national average fueling their vehicles.

This list comes from the consumer research site Bundle, which previously named the most expensive suburbs and cities where people love to spend money.

Last year Nashville households spent $2,479 at the pump

Last year San Jose households spent $2,596 at the pump

Last year Plano households spent $2,853 at the pump

Last year Scottsdale households spent $3,100 at the pump

Last year Irvine households spent $3,390 at the pump

Last year Raleigh households spent $3,459 at the pump

