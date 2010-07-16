15 Chinese Big Shots To Watch Right Now

Role: CEO of BYD (Maker of Batteries and Automobiles)

The Quick and Dirty: Wang heads up the world's largest maker of mobile phone batteries - now a firm also making waves in the automobile industry for its mission to create the world's first electric car line. In late 2008, BYD made available to the public the world's first mass-produced, plug-in hybrid vehicle - the BYD F3 DM reputed to be cheaper than Toyota's Prius.

Why You Should Watch Him Now: Because Warren Buffett believes in this guy. The investment tycoon invested $230M in BYD in 2008 per the advice of Berkshire Hathaway's right hand man, Charlie Munger. Amongst other accolades, Munger noted that the BYD CEO is 'a combination of Thomas Edison and Jack Welch - something like Edison in solving technical problems and something like Welch in getting done what he needs to do.' And while Detroit's Big Three continue their long climb back from financial purgatory and Toyota attempts to convince the world that really, their cars are still safe, BYD's attempting to one-up them all with an aggressive regimen for international expansion.