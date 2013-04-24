Apple Is Sending Out $15 Checks To iPhone 4 Owners Following The Antennagate Debacle

Remember everyone flipping their lids when the iPhone 4 was revealed to have a problematic antenna?
Remember when Apple agreed to settle the ordeal by dividing up $53 million amongst iPhone 4 owners who didn’t receive a free bumper case?
Your $15 share of the settlement is officially in the mail, reports Ubergizmo. The checks were issued on April 17th and will remain valid until July 16th.
(If you’re clambering to submit a claim and get your check, that window of time has already passed, unfortunately.)
