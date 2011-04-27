The 15 Cheapest Places To Buy Gas In The World

You may be paying over $4 a gallon for gas in the U.S., or even more in Europe, but there are some corners of the world where gas costs less than a dollar a gallon.
But they all have in common is something the U.S. and Europe don’t have: easy and abundant access to domestically or locally produced oil. On top of that, many of these governments provide large gas subsidies to keep prices down.
Some of these gas cheapskates are OPEC members, but others are just close to the source. Many are now experiencing domestic instability that may be making these prices from November 2010 appear much lower than they are now. But easy access to the raw material and heavy government subsidies should keep costs low in these countries for some time.
Note: This data from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GTZ), a German research firm, is from November 2010, and does not reflect the impact of recent instability in the Middle East on prices.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.82
OPEC member: No
Current status: Egypt is in the midst of a domestic revolution that may be limiting consumer access to fuel supplies. This November number may, therefore, be a little misleading.
Source: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit
Price per gallon for gas: $1.78
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: The United Arab Emirates, which include Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have remained stable while many gulf countries have experienced instability.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.67
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Nigeria may experience slightly higher gas prices if the recent election's violent fallout continues.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.47
OPEC member: No
Current status: The country's biggest oil producer, Brunei Shell Petroleum Co, just raised crude oil prices to a 31-month high.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.32
OPEC member: No
Current status: Yemen looks close to a political solution to ongoing instability, in which its president will receive immunity.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.21
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Algeria has experienced minor protests, compared to its other North African neighbours. A halt to Algerian oil exports would send world crude prices spiking, according to Nomura.
Price per gallon for gas: $1.17
OPEC member: No
Current status: Oman has experienced limited protests since the start of Middle East instability.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.87
OPEC member: No
Current status: Protests in Kuwait have been limited and weak. The country is supporting the Libyan rebel movement.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.83
OPEC member: No
Current status: Iran and Turkmenistan are working on pipeline projects.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.79
OPEC member: No
Current status: Bahrain has experienced fierce protests, which have been quelled by GCC troops. The country's leadership recently expelled several Iranian diplomats.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.72
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Qatar is selling a significant amount of natural gas to the UK, and is supporting the Spanish economy by investing in the country's banks and companies.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.64
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war, which is limiting oil production and exports.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.61
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Saudi oil chiefs are worried about rising oil prices and their impact on the global economy.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.37
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Iran's latest budget has been approved based on an $80 oil price, well below current prices.
Price per gallon for gas: $0.09
OPEC member: Yes
Current status: Hugo Chavez's government provides steep gas price subsidies, but is considering cutting them.
