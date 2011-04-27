The 15 Cheapest Places To Buy Gas In The World

You may be paying over $4 a gallon for gas in the U.S., or even more in Europe, but there are some corners of the world where gas costs less than a dollar a gallon.



But they all have in common is something the U.S. and Europe don’t have: easy and abundant access to domestically or locally produced oil. On top of that, many of these governments provide large gas subsidies to keep prices down.

Some of these gas cheapskates are OPEC members, but others are just close to the source. Many are now experiencing domestic instability that may be making these prices from November 2010 appear much lower than they are now. But easy access to the raw material and heavy government subsidies should keep costs low in these countries for some time.

Note: This data from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GTZ), a German research firm, is from November 2010, and does not reflect the impact of recent instability in the Middle East on prices.



