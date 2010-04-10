15 Mind-Blowing Facts About Wealth And Inequality In America

Photo: www.flickr.com

The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Cliché, sure, but it’s also more true than at any time since the Gilded Age.The poor are getting poorer, wages are falling behind inflation, and social mobility is at an all-time low.



If you’re in that top 1%, life is grand.

