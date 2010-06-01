Goldman-Infested Building Goes To War Against Wine Bar

Apparently Goldmanites don’t like wine.



Well, kind of.

According to the New York Post, residents of 15 Central Park West are up in arms over a new wine bar on their block, claiming that such an establishment wouldn’t fit with their way of life. And since there are so many Goldman folk at 15 CPW, we can presume that there are plenty of them among the straight-laced residents that don’t want the new bar.

