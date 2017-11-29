Meet the big shots who live at 15 Central Park West, the world's most powerful address

There are plenty of legendary addresses in New York City, but 15 Central Park West stands out.

The ultra-luxury condominium on the corner of West 61st Street and Central Park West has been home to a long list of bankers, celebrities, and assorted bold-faced names, including Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Sting.

Author Michael Gross, who published a history of the condo called “House of Outrageous Fortune” in 2014, calls it the world’s most powerful address.

Unlike many of New York’s history-filled apartment buildings — especially its main rival across the park, 740 Park Avenue — 15 Central Park West is a relative newcomer.

Completed in 2008 by developers Arthur and William Lie Zeckendorf, it offers a ridiculous array of amenities to New York’s moneyed elite, including an in-house chef, a lap pool, and a private screening room.

