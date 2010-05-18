HOUSE OF THE DAY: Where Madonna, Sting, Lloyd Blankfein, And The Rest Of The Goldman Big Shots Call Home

Photo: jankorasic.com
Goldman Sachs CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, finally sold his Park Avenue apartment for $13.5 million, but that didn’t stop him from paying $26 million in cash for his duplex at 15 Central Park West before the Park deal closed. At 15 Central Park West – the millionaires’ building of NYC – buying before selling probably wouldn’t stop most of the residents.
Click to tour the building >
Despite the steep price tags, the apartments have never been low on buyers- with some of the biggest names in the finance and entertainment world securing their spots. The building has proved especially attractive to Goldman Sachs big shots – with seven employees making it into the public records in February of 2007 alone, according to therealdeal.com.
With 19 stories of “master of the universe” views of the park, 15 Central Park West (at 60th St.), has been the prestigious (and private), luxury apartment of New York City since units went up for sale in 2007.
Developed by the Zeckendorf brothers and designed by Robert A.M. Stern (Dean of Yale’s school of architecture) units at 15CPW have ranged from $690,000 to $40 million, with the whole building selling out for approximately $2 billion.
Information drawn from public records, therealestalker.com, and threaldeal.com.
Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein bought a 6,136 square foot duplex for $26 million in 2008.
The apartment has a 1,128 square foot terrace, four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Blankfein paid cash even before selling his Park Avenue apartment for $13 million last week. (It's the last one on the left).
In 2008, Alan Shuch, director of the Goldman Sachs Fund and a Goldman Sachs advisory director, bought a $8.5 million 3,176 square foot three bedroom, four bath apartment.
Former managing director at Goldman Sachs, Thomas Wagner, bought a 3,333-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath apartment for $9.8 million in 2007.
Goldman Sachs managing director, John Waldron, bought a 3,332-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath apartment for $8.7 million in December, 2007.
Ashok Varadhan, who bought a condo for $16 million in late 2007, is a Goldman Sachs partner. The place is a 4,589 square feet, four bedroom, five-and-a-half bath unit- one of the largest non-penthouse apartments in the building.
Vice president for commodities derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs, Raj Sethi, paid $4.1 million in December 2008, for a two bedroom, two bath 1,913-square-foot unit.
David Bizer, an investment banker with Lehman Brothers, paid $5.3 million for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath 1,745 square feet unit in December 2007. (When Lehman Brothers folded, so did Mr. Bizer, selling the pad for $7.1 million, according to The New York Observer.)
Another Lehman Brothers partner, Raymond Mikulich, bought a $17.9 million 4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bath unit in February 2008.
Raj Sethi, a vice president for commodities derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs, bought an apartment for $4.1 million in December 2008.
Citigroup Ex-Chairman, Sanford Weill, bought a one bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms 1,084-square-foot apartment with a 100-square-foot terrace in October 2007, for $950,000.
Goldman Sachs partner, Donald Opatrny, bought a 3,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath unit in early 2008 for $11.6 million.
Global markets head of commodities research at Deutsche Bank London, Michael Lewis, bought a $9.9 million 2,761-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath apartment in February, 2008.
Vice President and Eastern Director of the Hearst Foundation, George B. Irish, bought a $5.8 million, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath 2,520 square feet apartment in December 2007.
Senior Advisor at the United Nations Foundation, Gillian Sorensen, bought a 3,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath unit for $10.8 million in late 2007.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.