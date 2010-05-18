HOUSE OF THE DAY: Where Madonna, Sting, Lloyd Blankfein, And The Rest Of The Goldman Big Shots Call Home

Photo: jankorasic.com

Goldman Sachs CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, finally sold his Park Avenue apartment for $13.5 million, but that didn’t stop him from paying $26 million in cash for his duplex at 15 Central Park West before the Park deal closed. At 15 Central Park West – the millionaires’ building of NYC – buying before selling probably wouldn’t stop most of the residents.



Despite the steep price tags, the apartments have never been low on buyers- with some of the biggest names in the finance and entertainment world securing their spots. The building has proved especially attractive to Goldman Sachs big shots – with seven employees making it into the public records in February of 2007 alone, according to therealdeal.com.

With 19 stories of “master of the universe” views of the park, 15 Central Park West (at 60th St.), has been the prestigious (and private), luxury apartment of New York City since units went up for sale in 2007.

Developed by the Zeckendorf brothers and designed by Robert A.M. Stern (Dean of Yale’s school of architecture) units at 15CPW have ranged from $690,000 to $40 million, with the whole building selling out for approximately $2 billion.

Information drawn from public records, therealestalker.com, and threaldeal.com.

