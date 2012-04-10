15 Celebrities You Should Be Following On Instagram

Aly Weisman
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Following the big news of the day—that Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion—we decided to troll the photo-sharing social media app for the 15 celebrities you should be following starting… now.While there is no “verified” feature (such as on Twitter) that makes sure celebrity imposters aren’t fooling their followers, the personal photos make it clear who is real and who is a faker.

Where else could you see Jessica Alba‘s baby in bunny ears, President Obama on the campaign trail, Kim Kardashian without makeup or Floyd Mayweather doing shirtless sit-ups?

With 30 million users in just 16 months, Instagram is growing by the second and we wouldn’t want you to miss a Hollywood minute.

Justin Bieber: PDA pictures with his girlfriend Selena Gomez, puppies, babies, sweet sneakers.

Selena Gomez: Pictures of her boyfriend Justin Bieber and messages to people who don't like that she dates Justin Bieber.

Jessica Alba: Babies in bunny ears, gourmet meals, fashionable fetes.

Snoop Dogg: Family photos, cigars, beer and other substances.

Rihanna: Photos of her hardcore partying, bikini shots and an ongoing feud with Chris Brown's current girlfriend.

Kim Kardashian: Behind-the-scenes during photoshoots, family time (especially with nephew Mason), anything in her bra.

Jamie Oliver: The celebrity chef tweets photos of food porn and adorable children.

Taylor Swift: Photos of baked goods, family and Grammy statues.

Nicky Hilton: Fashion photos, pet cats and her famous family.

LeBron James: Pictures of his fancy footwear, on the court, and barbecue.

Britney Spears: Mainly posts photos of herself on-stage during concerts.

Floyd Mayweather: Photos from inside and outside of the boxing ring.

President Barack Obama: Behind-the-scenes on the 2012 presidential campaign, cookies, favourite slogans.

