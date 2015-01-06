15 Cars That Need To Make A Comeback

In the car business, models, brands, and even whole automakers come and go. As standard as this has become, it doesn’t mean American consumers don’t pine for cars have been discontinued or simply no longer sold in the US.

A new year brings new hope. Honda’s Acura division announced the return of its mercurial NSX super car in 2015, and Land Rover is reportedly working on a replacement for its soon-to-discontinued Defender SUV. Here are 15 more cars that we would love to see hit American roads once again.

For nearly two decades, the Acura Integra proved to be one of the most popular small luxury cars sold in the US. Produced in sedan and hatchback form, the Integra proved to be fun, peppy, reliable, and luxurious without making a huge dent in your wallet. The final version of the Integra (sold in the US as the RSX) was discontinued in 2006. Since then, it has been replaced by the compact ILX sedan. While not a poor vehicle, the ILX has not resonated with buyers in the same way its predecessors have. Perhaps it's time for Acura to return to its roots and bring back the Integra hatchback. Until it was discontinued in 2011, the Ford Ranger was one of the best selling small pickups in the US. Last Ford Ranger produced in North America Ford still make compact trucks in other parts of the world that carry the Ranger name. With the return of General Motors' impressive Colorado and Canyon small pickups, it's time for Ford to re-introduce American consumers to the Ranger. With the exception of a few bright spots, the 1980s were a performance wasteland. One of those bright spots is the 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental. Known to most people simply as the GNX, the 276 horsepower Buick was the ultimate '80s muscle car. The performance is impressive by today's standards: 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds. It is rumoured that GM underreported the actual power of the GNX's motor to protect the Corvette's street cred. What better way to recap Buick's recent renaissance than an-all new GNX. I certainly wouldn't mind seeing this Cadillac ATS-V decked out in black paint and Buick badges. The mean-looking Caddy even has the GNX's trademark turbocharged V6 engine. In this case, it's a 455 horsepower, 3.6-liter, twin-turbocharged unit. Ford's languishing Lincoln luxury brand has been on the comeback trail lately. It's likable MKC crossover SUV and Matthew McConaughey-centric marketing campaign have people talking about the brand once again. Linocoln should strike while the iron is hot and bring back one of its most iconic products -- the Continental. If possible, we'd like to have the suicide doors as well. Offering performance, reliability, and a whole lot of fun in an affordable package, the Honda Prelude was shining star in the company's portfolio until its cancellation in 2001. Over the past few years, Honda has neglected its racing heritage and instead spent much of its time on SUVs and family sedans. It's time for Honda to remind consumers of the company's sporting prowess with a new hot Prelude. Let's hope it won't be another half-baked hybrid, like the disappointing CR-Z coupe -- a car that's neither quick nor economical. In its day, the Mazda RX7 and the later RX8 were some of the finest sports cars in the world. Powered by the creamy-smooth Wankel Rotary engine, the RX cars were quick, agile, and loads of fun to drive. That is until Mazda discontinued the RX8 in 2011. The world's only Rotary-powered sports car may not be on the sidelines for long. It's rumoured that Mazda may bring back the RX7 in 2017. As Toyota's halo product, the fourth-generation Supra was one of the most impressive sports cars in world during the 1990s. The turbo variant's 320-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine is one of the finest powerplants ever produced. The Supra hasn't been sold in the US since 1998 and has been out of production worldwide since 2002. With Honda's reintroduction of the NSX, Toyota looks to be on the brink of unleashing a new Supra, based on the eye-catching GT-1 concept car. After a 20 year absence, Alfa Romeo returned to the US with the mid-engined 4C sports car. In the US, the company's most famous for its Spiders of the 1960s and 70s. A new Alfa Spider may be just the thing to help the brand access the power of nostalgia shoppers. Another route Alfa could take is the introduction of a successor to the ravishing 159 sedan. Even though America missed out on the sedan during its six-year long production run, Alfa can easily make up for it by giving us access to its successor. Everyone loves the VW van. Literally everyone! During its 64-year production run, the Type 2 van became one of the most versatile and iconic vehicles in the world. The large SUV market is heating up once again. But US consumers have been deprived of one of the most competent off-roaders in the world -- the Mitsubishi Montero (also known as the Pajero or Shogun, depending on which part of the planet you're from). For decades, derivatives of the Montero have been star attractions at the gruelling Dakar Rally. We'd like to see such off-road prowess come to American shores once again. Half truck, half muscle car. You can make the argument that the Chevrolet El Camino and its Ford rival, the Ranchero, were the 1970's precursor to the modern crossover. Even though its been extinct in the US since the mid-1980s, a modern muscle car pickup is still being sold by GM's Australian Holden subsidiary. The Holden Maloo Ute is a beast. Do the right thing GM and bring it stateside. Named after the son of Enzo Ferrari, the Dino brand was used by the company to market a line of small, mid-engined sports cars during 1960s and '70s. With new Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne looking to expand Ferrari production, the resurrection of the Dino marque may be a great way to further Ferrari's brand and mystique. The GT40 was the car Ford designed to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It did -- 4 times in a row! Decades later, Ford built a retro follow-up the to the GT40, dubbed the 'Ford GT.' It was awesome. There now are rumours that Ford is contemplating a futuristic follow up to the Ford GT. With Chevy's mighty Corvette as strong as ever, and Chrysler entering the conversation with a 640-horsepower Viper -- in addition to the 707-horsepower Hellcat Hemi -- Ford can't afford to sit idly by. Don't think about it Ford, just do it. If you build it, they will buy. You can't buy these cars in America... DON'T MISS: 15 Awesome Cars You Can't Buy In America





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.