The 15 cars owners keep the longest in the US are almost all made by Toyota and Honda

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of cars original owners keep for over 15 years and found that all of the vehicles are made by Japanese automakers: Toyota,Subaru, and Honda.

The Toyota Highlander, which tops the list, is kept over 15 years by 18.3% of its original owners.

The types of vehicles on the list are diverse, but SUVs frequent it the most, taking seven of the spots.

On average, 7.7% of all vehicles purchased new are kept for over 15 years. However, the Toyota Highlander, which tops the list, is kept over 15 years by 18.3% of its original owners. This is 2.4 times above the average.

Of the 15 vehicles on the list, 10 of them are made by Toyota.

“Japanese vehicles, especially Toyota and Honda, are known for their reliability and durability,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement. “Owners are more likely to hold onto cars that are still dependable and don’t require a great deal of expensive maintenance.”

The types of vehicles on the list are diverse, but SUVs frequent it the most, taking seven of the spots. Ly claims this is because SUVs are dependable and have a good reputation.

The firm analysed over 350,000 used cars made during the 1981 to 2004 model years that were sold by its original owners in 2019 to determine which cars were retained the longest.

Keep scrolling to see which cars are kept the longest, and the percentage of owners who keep the vehicles for over 15 years.

15. Toyota Land Cruiser — keep for 15 years or longer by 10.6% of owners

Toyota 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Also known as a reliable vehicle, the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is among the most expensive vehicles in its class and its current generation has only received a mild refresh since it was introduced in 2007, so owners may hold onto it since it’s expensive to replace and doesn’t appear dated,” Ly said.

14. Honda Civic — keep for 15 years or longer by 11% of owners

Honda 2000 Honda Civic LX.

13. Toyota Camry — keep for 15 years or longer by 11% of owners

Toyota 1986 Toyota Camry.

12. Toyota Corolla — keep for 15 years or longer by 11.4% of owners

Toyota 2002 Toyota Carolla.

Ly claims the Corolla and Camry are affordable, safe, and kept for a long time because the cars are often passed from adults to their teenagers.

11. Honda Odyssey — keep for 15 years or longer by 11.6% of owners

Reuters 1995 Honda Odyssey.

The iconic Odyssey is the first of two minivans on the list.

“Since these vehicles are so reliable, our data shows that families choose to keep them after their children have grown when a minivan may no longer be necessary,” Ly said.

10. Toyota 4Runner — keep for 15 years or longer by 11.8% of owners

Toyota 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

Ly claims the 4Runner is known for its durability.

9. Toyota Prius — keep for 15 years or longer by 11.9% of owners

Toyota 2015 Toyota Prius.

The Prius is the only hybrid vehicle on the list, and Ly claims it has a low ownership cost.

8. Honda CR-V — keep for 15 years or longer by 12.4% of owners

Honda 1997 Honda CR-V.

Ly claims the family-friendly CR-V is one of the most spacious compact SUVs and has good safety and reliability ratings.

7. Honda Pilot — keep for 15 years or longer by 12.6% of owners

Honda 2003 Honda Pilot.

Ly claims the minivan-like Pilot has good cargo room and is a popular family vehicle.

6. Toyota RAV4 — keep for 15 years or longer by 12.7% of owners

“The Toyota RAV4 compact SUV is also known for its reliability and has class-leading cargo and seating space…” Ly said.

5. Subaru Forester — keep for 15 years or longer by 12.8% of owners

The compact SUV Forester is the only Subaru on the list.

“The vehicle offers standard all-wheel drive and impressive fuel economy, which appeal to practical consumers who are diligent about scheduled maintenance and want to prolong the life of their vehicles,” Ly said.

4. Toyota Tundra — keep for 15 years or longer by 14.2% of owners

Toyota 2000 Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra is the first of two Toyota trucks to make the list. Ly claims Toyota trucks have made the list because the vehicles are “indestructible” and therefore replaced less frequently.

3. Toyota Tacoma — keep for 15 years or longer by 14.5% of owners

2. Toyota Sienna — keep for 15 years or longer by 15.5% of owners

Toyota 2001 to 2003 Toyota Sienna.

1. Toyota Highlander — keep for 15 years or longer by 18.3% of owners

Toyota 2001-2003 Toyota Highlander

Ly claims the Highlander has the top spot because of its good J.D. Power reliability rating and low ownership costs.

