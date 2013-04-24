15 Essentials To Take On Your Next Camping Trip

Camping season is finally upon us, and whether you’re headed to a campsite or hiking into the wilderness, there are a few essentials everyone should bring.
A warm jacket, camp futon, and a fully-charged lantern can make the difference between a great time outdoors or an uncomfortable night spent waiting to get home.
So just trust us — you’re going to want to bring along these 15 camping essentials on your next adventure.
The North Face Windwall Jacket is great for chilly spring or summer nights. It's an anti-windchill, environmentally friendly fleece, and is 100% wind-proof.
These UCO Stormproof Matches are good to have on hand in rainy or windy conditions since they're impossible to extinguish and burn for 15 seconds.
If you're planning to truly rough it, the Solarmonkey might come in handy. It's a solar charger that works even in low lighting conditions.
Even though you're in the wilderness you can still grill like a master. This station holds 16 ounces of cooking oil and can grill, fry, or sear.
This easy-to-carry hatchet can chop kindling and small- to medium-sized logs. Plus it's moulded so the head won't loosen or fall off.
The North Face Equipment Tent is one of the best on the market. It fits 3 people and keeps you warm even in -60 degree conditions.
When it gets dark out, power up the Coleman Lantern that has 4 removable panels that function as independent lights with a 26-foot range.
This EXL Pack from Black Diamond Mountain Gear is designed to move with your body when you're on the go, which is great for hiking on uneven terrain.
These sporty Oakley Half Jacket sunglasses are durable and have an excellent fit so they will stay put on your next adventure.
The award-winning Igneo Sleeping Bag has a waterproof coating and goose down so you will sleep soundly on cool nights.
Trust us: You'll want a body wipe after you've been out camping for a few days. Action wipes are all-natural and remove sweat, dirt, and odor.
Having a headlamp along — even if you wind up not using it — is never a bad idea. The Petzl Headlamp is highly compact and energy efficient.
Another good emergency tool to have on hand is a water filter. This compact Aquamira version can filter 20 gallons of water.
Sleeping in a tent doesn't have to be uncomfortable if you use a camp futon. This L.L.Bean version provides cushioning and insulation.
When the mosquito eggs hatch, camping gets a lot less fun. This OFF! repellent dries on contact and protects for six hours.
