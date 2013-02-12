Kate Middleton's 'Duchess Effect' Is Making Brands Boatloads Of Money

Photo: AP

When Kate Middleton wears a brand, it quickly sells out. The fashion phenomenon has been dubbed, “The Duchess Effect.”



While Middleton is also a fan of high-fashion favourites like Burberry and Stella McCartney, much of her wardrobe is purchased on High Street.

From Zara to J Brand, see the labels that she’s boosting sales for.

