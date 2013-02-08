There Will Soon Be One Smartphone For Every Five People In The World

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



There Will Be 1.4 Billion Smartphones In Use By December (ABI Research via VentureBeat)

By the end of this current year, 1.4 billion smartphones will be in use: 798 million of them will run Android, 294 million will run Apple’s iOS, and 45 million will run Windows Phone, according to a new study by ABI Research. With the world population at 7 billion that will mean one phone for every five people in the world. The annual smartphone growth rate in 2013 is projected to be 44 per cent, which is just ever-so-slightly down from 2012′s 45 per cent but is still a torrid pace. ABI also predicts that 20 million BlackBerry 10 phones will be in active use at year-end. The result of that growth is a global customer market share of 57 per cent for Android, 21 per cent of iOS, and 3 per cent for Windows Phone. This sounds big for Android, but is actually significantly down from its third-quarter 2012 performance, in which Android captured almost 70 per cent global market share. Read >>

Mobile Internet Usage Expected To Surge (Cisco via The Washington Post)

Mobile Internet use will continue to surge over the next five years, at a rate of 66 per cent each year, as the world gets its hands on more mobile devices and more machines are connected to each other and the Web, according to a report from Cisco. In fact, connected devices will outnumber humans this year. The surge in mobile Internet traffic will come from a global population doing more throughout the day over wireless gadgets. By 2017, the average mobile user will watch 10 hours of video, listen to 15 hours of music, make five video calls and download 15 apps each month. In all, global mobile traffic will increase to 134 exabytes in 2017. Read >>

Small Business Misconceptions About Mobile (Street Fight)

Even as small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly warming to digital marketing, questions and misinformation persist about how mobile campaigns reach local consumers and influence their behaviour:

Their online presence can’t translate into mobile

Mobile campaigns are too complicated and expensive

Mobile and desktop behaviour is the same

They need highly targeted mobile ads

They think mobile is just for offers and are missing other ways to use it

Unfortunately, many local business owners still carry a certain scepticism toward mobile as the latest “next big thing.” Read >>

The Mobile Advertising Ecosystem Explained (BI Intelligence)

We are in the post-PC era, and soon billions of consumers will be carrying around Internet-connected mobile devices for up to 16 hours a day. Mobile audiences have exploded as a result. Mobile advertising should be a bonanza, similar to online advertising a decade ago. However, it has been a bit slow off the ground, and its growth trajectory is not clear cut. In a recent report from BI Intelligence on the mobile advertising ecosystem, we explain the complexities and fractures, and examine the central and dynamic roles played by mobile ad networks, demand side platforms, mobile ad exchanges, real-time bidding, agencies, brands, and new companies hoping to upend the traditional banner ad. Read >>

Advertising Research And Eye Tracking For Mobile (Tobii)

Knowing what consumers see is a vital first-step to ensuring marketing effectiveness. Eye tracking offers a unique method to objectively measure consumers’ attention and spontaneous responses to advertising. Mobile eye tracking solutions enable research of advertising displays and POP materials in real-world environments like a bar, airport, or grocery store. Mobile phones are increasingly being used for Web surfing, are always with us and are seldom left unattended. Mobile advertising is rapidly growing and considered to have an edge over other forms of advertising because the mobile phone is an individual device. Read >>

Apple And Samsung Snag 103 per cent Of Smartphone Profits (Mac Trast)

Yes, you read right, 103 per cent. The number was made possible by the losses incurred by Motorola, Sony and Nokia:

Photo: Canaccord Genuity

The only other company to see a figure that was in the positive part of the chart was HTC, with a “whopping” 1 per cent of industry profits. BlackBerry and LG are estimated to have broken even. Read >>

Apple Increases Lead As Top U.S. Smartphone Maker (comScore via TNW)

Apple may not be king when it comes to smartphones around the world, but at home it ended 2012 as the top manufacturer, as judged by its market share among smartphone subscribers. In the U.S., Apple is increasing its share in first place and Samsung is slowly gaining on it in second.

Photo: comScore

The latest data comes from comScore. The analytics firm says 125.9 million Americans owned smartphones (54 per cent mobile market penetration) in December, up 5 per cent since September. Read >>



How Renters Use Mobile In Their Areas (ForRent)

Check out this infographic and data surrounding apartment and house hunting. It compares Android vs. iOS users in several major metro areas nationwide. For example, over 44 per cent of apartment hunters in Boston are Android users while over 53 per cent use iOS. Read >>

Photo: ForRent

