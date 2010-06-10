The 15 Big Companies Most Likely To Declare Bankruptcy

A tepid recovery has left many companies with crippling debt.
The newest Bankruptcy Risk Watchlist from Audit Integrity identifies 150 mid-to-large-cap companies with a meaningful risk of bankruptcy (via Pragmatic Capitalism). All of them recently suffered a “high-risk event associated with an increased risk of bankruptcy.”
The list comes from mid-May, before BP stock had declined a full 50 per cent. Here are the top 15 that have at least $1.5 billion market cap.
Market cap: $1.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 0.8%
A major European media provider (based in Bermuda) reported disappointing Q1 earnings of $800,000, while analysts were expecting $16-million. The company attributed the figure to a poor ad market, but it's hard to take seriously the statement of a company that was named one of the least transparent by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. CME clearly lost money in its $400-million February purchase of a Bulgarian channel.
CME is 31% owned by Time Warner.
One of CME's properties, TV Nova, features a late-night weather service in which the weather girl wears (or doesn't) clothes in relation to the forecast. We're not sure how that's losing money.
Market cap: $26 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.0%
Mitsui profits were down $314-million last year. The Japanese conglomerate suffered a major blow when it sold Moshi Moshi Hotline, Inc at a loss, according to Audit Integrity.
Market cap: $9.7 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.2%
Boston Scientific gave a disappointing Q1 earnings report on April 26, which they blamed on a one-time write down. The medical supplies company also lowered estimates for 2010, citing delays to sales of a new defibrillator.
Recently the company has struggled to recover from costly patent disputes and its $27 billion acquisition of another medical device maker, according to the Globe.
Market cap: $12 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.3%
Renault sold its stake in a failing joint venture Indian Mahindra & Mahindra in April. Now the debt-burdened French automaker has considered selling off a major stake in Volvo AB.
Market cap: $2.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.4%
Apartment owner AIMCO suffered major losses during the housing crash. Audit Integrity alludes to recent insider trading as another cause for bankruptcy concerns.
Market cap: $7.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.5%
Audit Integrity points to the April 28 sale of several Canadian steel mills as a bankruptcy risk. US Steel posted a fifth consecutive loss for Q12010.
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.7%
Katanga suffered major losses over the past month as copper prices tanked. A month after April 19, the stock was down 36%.
In recent years the Canadian mining company fought off a hostile takeover and suspended operations because of cash shortage.
Market cap: $2.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.7%
Terex posted a negative earnings surprise on April 22. Low Q1 sales were attributed to a drop in its off-highway truck business, according to Reuters.
Market cap: $2.8 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 1.8%
SUPERVALU posted a negative earnings surprise on April 20. The supermarket chain lost money during the recession, and has tried to revamp with focus on its discount line Save A Lot.
Market cap: $3.0 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 2.0%
DDR posted a negative earnings surprise on April 22. The shopping centre owner was devastated by the recession, with shares falling from $70 to $4 last summer. Apparently, the recovery isn't going well either.
Market cap: $1.8 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 2.3%
The Norwegian solar power company with factories worldwide is buried in debt after fast expansion. Audit Integrity points to recent divestiture by Norway's Hafslund as another bankruptcy risk.
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 3.1%
Forest City Enterprises has been reeling ever since losing a major contract with Lehman Brothers. Sales dropped during the recession, and Bruce Ratners' company was entangled in the slow-going Atlantic Yards development.
Audit Integrity points to a negatively amended filing on April 28 as another bankruptcy risk.
Market cap: $1.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 5.7%
Kodak saw first quarter profits after selling patents to LG and Samsung. But overall sales are dropping, because consumers don't buy film anymore. The company is predicting losses through the year.
Market cap: $4.0 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 5.7%
Porsche borrowed $980 million from VW last year to stave off bankruptcy. Lately they've seen a downturn in sales, according to Audit Integrity.
Market cap: $4.5 billion
Bankruptcy probability: 7.4%
General Growth Properties went bankrupt in April 2009. A new bankruptcy could take place when the shopping mall owner emerges from bankruptcy this summer.
Audit Integrity points to a late filling on May 11 as a bankruptcy risk.
