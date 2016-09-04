The 15 best-selling movie soundtracks of all time

John Lynch
Prince purple rainWarner Bros.Prince’s ‘Purple Rain.’

When a blockbuster movie couples its box-office success with an equally influential soundtrack, the film’s cultural impact and staying power can amplify exponentially. And the dollars add up, too.

Soundtracks hold prominent spots in the Recording Industry Association of America’s lists of the best-selling albums of all time.

While some soundtracks like the ones for “Titanic” and “The Bodyguard” were bolstered by giant hit singles — “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, respectively — others soundtracks like Prince’s “Purple Rain” became classic albums in their own right.

Check out the best-selling movie soundtracks of all time in the US, ranked:

15. 'The Song Remains the Same' (1976) -- Led Zeppelin

Swan Song

Copies sold: 4 million

Notable songs: 'Rock and Roll,' 'The Song Remains the Same'

14. 'A Star Is Born' (1976) -- Barbara Streisand & Kris Kristofferson

Columbia

Copies sold: 4 million

Notable song: 'Evergreen'

13. 'High School Musical' (2006) -- Various Artists

Walt Disney

Copies sold: 4 million

Notable song: 'Breaking Free'

12. 'Frozen' (2013) -- Various Artists

Walt Disney

Copies sold: 4 million

Notable song: 'Let It Go'

11. 'The Big Chill' (1983) -- Various Artists

Motown Records

Copies sold: 6 million

Notable songs: 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine,' 'My Girl'

10. 'Flashdance' (1983) -- Various Artists

Casablanca

Copies sold: 6 million

Notable songs: 'Flashdance... What a Feeling,' 'Maniac'

9. 'Space Jam' (1996) -- Various Artists

Warner Sunset

Copies sold: 6 million

Notable songs: 'I Believe I Can Fly,' 'Fly Like an Eagle'

8. 'Waiting to Exhale' -- Whitney Houston/Various Artists

Arista

Copies sold: 7 million

Notable songs: 'Exhale/Shoop Shoop,' 'Why Does It Hurt So Bad'

7. 'Grease' (1978) -- John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

RSO Records

Copies sold: 8 million

Notable songs: 'You're the One That I Want,' 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

6. 'Titanic' (1997) -- James Horner & Celine Dion

Sony Classical

Copies sold: 11 million

Notable song: 'My Heart Will Go On'

5. 'Dirty Dancing' (1987) -- Various Artists

RCA Records

Copies sold: 11 million

Notable songs: '(I've Had) The Time of My Life,' 'She's Like The Wind'

4. 'Forrest Gump' -- Various Artists

Epic Soundtrax

Copies sold: 12 million

Notable songs: 'Hound Dog,' 'Respect'

3. 'Purple Rain' (1984) -- Prince

Warner Bros.

Copies sold: 13 million

Notable songs: 'When Doves Cry,' 'Let's Go Crazy'

2. 'Saturday Night Fever' (1977) -- The Bee Gees

RSO Records

Copies sold: 15 million

Notable songs: 'Stayin' Alive,' 'How Deep Is Your Love'

1. 'The Bodyguard' -- Whitney Houston

Arista

Copies sold: 17 million

Notable song: 'I Will Always Love You'

