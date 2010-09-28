There Were The 15 Best Mutual Fund Managers of Q2

Photo: Prasad Series Trust

After a late rally in the first quarter, the S&P 500 dropped sharply in the second quarter with an 11.86% loss.So it’s not surprising that it left even the best performing mutual fund managers on our list in the red.



The exception was Barry Ziskin (Z Seven), who jumped from worst to first on our quarterly funds list with an astounding +50.39 return in the second quarter.

Prasad, another past repeat offender on our worst mutual fund lists, also made it to the top of our list this quarter.

*Their investors sigh in astonished relief.*

