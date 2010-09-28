There Were The 15 Best Mutual Fund Managers of Q2

Photo: Prasad Series Trust
After a late rally in the first quarter, the S&P 500 dropped sharply in the second quarter with an 11.86% loss.So it’s not surprising that it left even the best performing mutual fund managers on our list in the red.
The exception was Barry Ziskin (Z Seven), who jumped from worst to first on our quarterly funds list with an astounding +50.39 return in the second quarter.
Prasad, another past repeat offender on our worst mutual fund lists, also made it to the top of our list this quarter.
*Their investors sigh in astonished relief.*
Q2 return: -6.90%
Fund: John Hancock Global Opportunities A (JGPAX)
Size: $821.2 mil
Top holdings: Sirius XM Radio Inc., PT Bumi Resources TBK, OGX Petroleo E Gas Participacoes S.A., Denbury Resources Inc., Warren Resources Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -6.72%
Fund: Royce Global Value Fund (RIVFX)
Size: $70.4 mil
Top holdings: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Major Drilling Group International Inc., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Hochschild Mining PLC
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -6.49%
Fund: Wintergreen (WGRNX)
Size: $1.2 bil
Top holdings: Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B, The Swatch Group AG, Schindler Holding AG, Anglo American PLC
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -6.18%
Fund: Dynamic Infrastructure I (DWGIX)
Size: $712,336
Top holdings: Northeast Utilities, SNC-Lavalin Group, Southern Company, ITC Holdings Corporation, ABB Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -6.17%
Fund: Wasatch Global Opportunities (WAGOX)
Size: $224.8 mil
Top holdings: EPS Co.Ltd., Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. Ted Baker PLC., Wirecard AG, O2Micro International, Ltd.
Q2 return: -5.50%
Fund: Fidelity Advisor Global Capital Appreciation A (FGEAX)
Size: $35.7 mil
Top holdings: Proto Corp., Usana Health Sciences Inc., HTC Corporation, Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd., China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -5.28%
Fund: Royce Global Select Investment (RSFTX)
Size: $10.7 mil
Top holdings: Value Partners Group Limited, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Hochschild Mining PLC, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Major Drilling Group International Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Q2 return: -5.04%
Fund: Calamos Global Equity A (CAGEX)
Size: $44.8 mil
Top holdings: ARM Holdings PLC, Autonomy Corporation PLC, Apple Inc., Baidu Inc ADR, Amazon.com Inc.
Q2 return: -4.49%
Fund: SEI Instl Mgd Global Mgd Volatility A (SVTAX)
Size: $322.9 mil
Top holdings: SEI Daily Income Prime Obligation A, AstraZeneca PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp.,Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., BCE Inc.
6. John P. Calamos (Pictured), Sr., Nick P. Calamos, John P. Calamos, Jr., John Hillenbrand, Steve E. Klouda
Q2 return: -4.03%
Fund: Calamos Global Growth & Income (CVLOX)
Size: $1.2 bil
Top holdings: Fidelity Prime Money Mkt Port Institutional Class, ARM Holdings PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, The Swatch Group AG, Alcon Inc.
5. Edward N. Aw, Robert Gensler (left), Gregory M. Lester, Mark D. Stern, Harold S. Woolley, Steven Schweitzer, Mark Shenkman, Frank Whitley, Akiva Dickstein, and Michael Hasenstab (right)
Q2 return: -3.11%
Fund: Old Westbury Global Opportunities (OWGOX)
Size: $3.7 bil
Top holdings: SPDR Gold Shares, iShares MSCI South Korea Index, Asian Coast Development Ltd., iShares MSCI Taiwan Index, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. ADR L
Q2 return: -2.20%
Fund: FundX Tactical Upgrader (TACTX)
Size: $31.8 mil
Top holdings: SPDR S&P MidCap 400, Invesco Short Term Inv Treasury Instl, iShares Russell 2000 Index, Yacktman, Oakmark I
Q2 return: -1.45%
Fund: Prasad Growth (PRGRX)
Size: $355,006
Top holdings: ProShares Short MidCap400, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Short MSCI EAFE, ProShares TR, ProShares UltraShort FTSE/Xinhua China
2. Jamie Cumming (left), Stephen Docherty (right), Samantha Fitzpatrick Andrew McMenigall Bruce Stout
Q2 return: -0.85%
Fund: Aberdeen Global Small Cap A (WVCCX)
Size: $48.3 mil
Top holdings: Wilson Sons Ltd, Dr.Ci:Labo Co.Ltd., Lojas Renner S.A., Asia Satellite Telecom Holdings, Massmart Holdings Limited
Q2 return: 50.39%
Fund: Z Seven (ZSEVX)
Size: $1.8 mil
Top holdings: Rathbone Brothers PLC., PetMed Express Inc., cognisant Technology Solutions Corporation A, Lindt & Sprungli, RPS Group PLC
