There Were The 15 Best Mutual Fund Managers of Q2

After a late rally in the first quarter, the S&P 500 dropped sharply in the second quarter with an 11.86% loss.So it’s not surprising that it left even the best performing mutual fund managers on our list in the red.

The exception was Barry Ziskin (Z Seven), who jumped from worst to first on our quarterly funds list with an astounding +50.39 return in the second quarter.

Prasad, another past repeat offender on our worst mutual fund lists, also made it to the top of our list this quarter.

15. Roger Hamilton (left) and Timothy M. Malloy

Q2 return: -6.90%

Fund: John Hancock Global Opportunities A (JGPAX)

Size: $821.2 mil

Top holdings: Sirius XM Radio Inc., PT Bumi Resources TBK, OGX Petroleo E Gas Participacoes S.A., Denbury Resources Inc., Warren Resources Inc.

14. W. Whitney George (left) and David A. Nadel

Q2 return: -6.72%

Fund: Royce Global Value Fund (RIVFX)

Size: $70.4 mil

Top holdings: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Major Drilling Group International Inc., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Hochschild Mining PLC

13. David J. Winters

Q2 return: -6.49%

Fund: Wintergreen (WGRNX)

Size: $1.2 bil

Top holdings: Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B, The Swatch Group AG, Schindler Holding AG, Anglo American PLC

12. Oscar Belaiche (left) and Jason Gibbs

Q2 return: -6.18%

Fund: Dynamic Infrastructure I (DWGIX)

Size: $712,336

Top holdings: Northeast Utilities, SNC-Lavalin Group, Southern Company, ITC Holdings Corporation, ABB Ltd.

11. Robert T Gardiner (left) and Blake H. Walker

Q2 return: -6.17%

Fund: Wasatch Global Opportunities (WAGOX)

Size: $224.8 mil

Top holdings: EPS Co.Ltd., Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. Ted Baker PLC., Wirecard AG, O2Micro International, Ltd.

10. Tom Allen

Q2 return: -5.50%

Fund: Fidelity Advisor Global Capital Appreciation A (FGEAX)

Size: $35.7 mil

Top holdings: Proto Corp., Usana Health Sciences Inc., HTC Corporation, Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd., China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.

9. W. Whitney George (left) and David A. Nadel

Q2 return: -5.28%

Fund: Royce Global Select Investment (RSFTX)

Size: $10.7 mil

Top holdings: Value Partners Group Limited, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Hochschild Mining PLC, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Major Drilling Group International Inc.

8. John P. Calamos, Sr. (Pictured), Nick P. Calamos

Q2 return: -5.04%

Fund: Calamos Global Equity A (CAGEX)

Size: $44.8 mil

Top holdings: ARM Holdings PLC, Autonomy Corporation PLC, Apple Inc., Baidu Inc ADR, Amazon.com Inc.

7. John R. Chisholm (Left) and Ronald D. Frashure

Q2 return: -4.49%

Fund: SEI Instl Mgd Global Mgd Volatility A (SVTAX)

Size: $322.9 mil

Top holdings: SEI Daily Income Prime Obligation A, AstraZeneca PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp.,Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., BCE Inc.

6. John P. Calamos (Pictured), Sr., Nick P. Calamos, John P. Calamos, Jr., John Hillenbrand, Steve E. Klouda

Q2 return: -4.03%

Fund: Calamos Global Growth & Income (CVLOX)

Size: $1.2 bil

Top holdings: Fidelity Prime Money Mkt Port Institutional Class, ARM Holdings PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, The Swatch Group AG, Alcon Inc.

5. Edward N. Aw, Robert Gensler (left), Gregory M. Lester, Mark D. Stern, Harold S. Woolley, Steven Schweitzer, Mark Shenkman, Frank Whitley, Akiva Dickstein, and Michael Hasenstab (right)

Q2 return: -3.11%

Fund: Old Westbury Global Opportunities (OWGOX)

Size: $3.7 bil

Top holdings: SPDR Gold Shares, iShares MSCI South Korea Index, Asian Coast Development Ltd., iShares MSCI Taiwan Index, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. ADR L

4. Janet Brown (left), Jason Browne, Bernard W. Burke, Martin DeVault, and Sean McKeon (right)

Q2 return: -2.20%

Fund: FundX Tactical Upgrader (TACTX)

Size: $31.8 mil

Top holdings: SPDR S&P MidCap 400, Invesco Short Term Inv Treasury Instl, iShares Russell 2000 Index, Yacktman, Oakmark I

3. Rajendra Prasad

Q2 return: -1.45%

Fund: Prasad Growth (PRGRX)

Size: $355,006

Top holdings: ProShares Short MidCap400, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Short MSCI EAFE, ProShares TR, ProShares UltraShort FTSE/Xinhua China

2. Jamie Cumming (left), Stephen Docherty (right), Samantha Fitzpatrick Andrew McMenigall Bruce Stout

Q2 return: -0.85%

Fund: Aberdeen Global Small Cap A (WVCCX)

Size: $48.3 mil

Top holdings: Wilson Sons Ltd, Dr.Ci:Labo Co.Ltd., Lojas Renner S.A., Asia Satellite Telecom Holdings, Massmart Holdings Limited

1. Barry Ziskin

Q2 return: 50.39%

Fund: Z Seven (ZSEVX)

Size: $1.8 mil

Top holdings: Rathbone Brothers PLC., PetMed Express Inc., cognisant Technology Solutions Corporation A, Lindt & Sprungli, RPS Group PLC

