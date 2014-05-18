The 15 Best Jobs For People Who Aren't Good At Communicating

Not everyone is a people person, so we wanted to find the best jobs for people who prefer to avoid frequent communication.

To rank these jobs, we used data from O*NET Online, a U.S. Department of Labour database with information on hundreds of jobs.

O*NET gives scores between zero and 100 to occupations for a range of characteristics, based on surveys of employees in those jobs and input from professional job analysts.

We took O*NET’s measures of the importance of four communication skills: communicating with people inside the organisation, communicating with people outside the organisation, writing, and public speaking, and averaged together the scores for each job. Jobs were ranked better if that average score was lower.

We also factored in the 2013 median annual earnings for each job from the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates. By combining the earnings rank and communication scores, we were able to identify high-paying jobs that don’t require a lot of communication.

15. Locomotive Engineers 2013 median salary: $US53,310 What they do: Drive train locomotives Why they're on the list: Locomotive engineers have very little need for communicating with people outside their organisations, and basically zero public speaking duties. 14. Mining Roof Bolters 2013 median salary: $US54,780 What they do: Install bolts in the roofs of mines for structural support Why they're on the list: While communicating with coworkers is somewhat important for roof bolters, they have almost no contact with people outside the mine, and a below average amount of writing required in the job. 11. Loading Machine Operators, Underground Mining 2013 median salary: $US50,640 What they do: Use machines to load rock, ore, or coal onto conveyors or mine cars Why they're on the list: Very few of the communications skills we considered are needed in this position. Writing in particular is much less important in this job than in most other occupations. 8. Mine Shuttle Car Operators 2013 median salary: $US53,020 What they do: Drive shuttle cars in mines to move things from the mine face to mine cars or conveyors Why they're on the list: As with the other mining occupations, there is very little emphasis in this job on writing, public speaking, and communicating with people outside the company. 7. Elevator Installers and Repairers 2013 median salary: $US78,640 What they do: Install, repair, and maintain elevators in buildings Why they're on the list: The high median salary and minimal emphasis on public speaking combine to make this job appealing for people who are bad at this communication skill. 6. Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors, and Processing Machine Operators 2013 median salary: $US53,830 What they do: Sort and prepare mail for delivery and transport Why they're on the list: This job places a very low emphasis on all four of the communications skills we analysed, including communication with others within the organisation. 2. Database Administrators 2013 median salary: $US78,520 What they do: Administer and manage computer databases Why they're on the list: Database administrators, by the nature of their job, are largely focused in-house, making communication with outsiders and public speaking unimportant to their work. 1. Software Developers, System Software 2013 median salary: $US101,410 What they do: Develop back-end software, like operating systems, compilers, and network software Why they're on the list: Similar to database administrators, public speaking and communication with outsiders is not typically important for these developers.

