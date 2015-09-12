These are the 15 best cities in America for newlywed couples

Zillow A two-bedroom home for rent in Costa Mesa, California.

After the wedding is over, every newlywed couple has to make a number of changes to start their new life together.

Some cities in America are more conducive to those changes than others.

Rent.com has identified the 15 best cities in America for newlyweds by looking at the population of married adults and millennials, affordability of two-bedroom homes, crime rates, and the area’s dining, culture, and entertainment offerings.

Here are the best places in America to spend your honeymoon phase.

12. Costa Mesa, California Zillow Median Rent (Two-Bedroom): $US1,795 Median Household Income: $US67,131 9. San Diego, California Shutterstock.com Median Rent (Two-Bedroom): $US2,095 Median Household Income: $US63,930 8. Lincoln, Nebraska Wikimedia Commons Median Rent (Two-Bedroom): $US625 Median Household Income: $US50,398 3. Vista, California WikiMedia/Paul LaBelle Median Rent (Two-Bedroom): $US1,450 Median Household Income: $US54,264 2. Orem, Utah Wikimedia/Ntsimp Median Rent (Two-Bedroom): $US893 Median Household Income: $US52,607

