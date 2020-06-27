The 15 best US cities for homebuyers, where houses are affordable and the real estate market is booming

Shutterstock Huntsville, Alabama, is one of the top 15 best small cities in the US for homebuyers, ranked by Niche.

Enticed by record-low mortgage rates, homebuyers are flocking back to the market as the US economy reopens.

Destination and school rankings website Niche recently released a list of best US cities to buy a house, based on home values, property taxes, homeownership rates, housing costs, and real estate trends, among other factors.

Overland Park, Kansas, took the top spot, and four cities in Texas made the top 10.

Here, ranked in ascending order, are the 15 best cities to buy a house in the US.

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 264,052

Median home value: $US110,600

Median household income: $US48,023

Demographic breakdown:

White 68% African-American 15% Hispanic 9% Asian 5% Two or more races 4%Resident review: “Fort Wayne is a wonderful place to live,” one resident wrote. “There are friendly people, with a wide variety of restaurants and shopping places to visit. It continues to expand, increasing the variety of things to do.”

14. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Population: 131,360

Median home value: $US140,200

Median household income: $US59,152

Demographic breakdown:

White 82% African-American 7% Hispanic 4% Asian 3% Two or more races 3%Resident review: “Cedar Rapids is an amazing place to raise a family and build a career. With the large amount of small businesses and local restaurants, this place is a great way to get involved and feel like you’re in a nice community,” one resident wrote.

13. Clarksville, Tennessee

Population: 150,602

Median home value: $US148,700

Median household income: $US53,007

Demographic breakdown:

White 58% African-American 23% Hispanic 11% Two or more races 4% Asian 2% American Indian or Alaska native 1% Other race 1%Resident review: One former resident, who lived in Clarksville during their military term at nearby Fort Campbell, said that they enjoyed his time there. “It offers affordable gas, apartments, houses, and a variety of foods,” they wrote. “We also have some bars and two small clubs. Since it is close to a military base and a university, most of the customers are college students and Soldiers. If you need something bigger and louder, Nashville Broadway is only a 50-minute drive.”

12. Columbia, Maryland

Population: 103,663

Median home value: $US372,000

Median household income: $US105,815

Demographic breakdown:

White 47% African-American 26% Asian 13% Hispanic 9% Two or more races 4% Other race 1%Resident review: “Columbia is a beautiful, diverse place to live,” one resident wrote of the planned community. “You never have to travel far for a good restaurant or hiking trail. Everything you could ask for can be found within a 20-minute drive. The city is very close to Baltimore and not far from Washington, DC.”

11. Raleigh, North Carolina

Demographic breakdown:

White 47% African-American 26% Asian 13% Hispanic 9% Two or more races 4% Other race 1%Resident review: “Raleigh has a lot to offer. There are tons of great restaurants and bars, movie theatres, and live entertainment,” one resident wrote. They added that “jobs are plentiful, as we are right in the middle of Research Triangle Park” and “excellent schools are within driving distance.”

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 174,151

Median home value: $US175,100

Median household income: $US59,017

Demographic breakdown:

White 81% African-American 6% Hispanic 5% Two or more races 3% Asian 3% American Indian or Alaska native 2%Resident review: “Sioux Falls is hands down one of the best cities in America,” one resident wrote. “There is a niche for absolutely everyone. It is large with a bustling downtown and distinct regions, yet it is still a South Dakota city, great for raising families.”

9. Huntsville, Alabama

Population: 193,663

Median home value: $US176,100

Median household income: $US53,840

Demographic breakdown:

White 58% African-American 30% Hispanic 6% Asian 3% Two or more races 3%Resident review: “Huntsville is a beautiful city full of things to do and see,” one resident wrote. “There is a definite focus on engineering with the Space and Rocket Centre as well as a fantastic Botanical Garden that is open year round. Both have affordable memberships.”

8. Round Rock, Texas

Population: 120,157

Median home value: $US230,100

Median household income: $US80,637

Demographic breakdown:

White 50% Hispanic 31% African-American 10% Asian 7% Two or more races 3%Resident review: “I love Round Rock! There’s great food and entertainment, accessible arts, a great library, wonderful parks, great hike and bike trails! It’s safe, quiet, and weird,” one resident wrote. Several others noted its proximity to Austin and famous “Texas-sized” doughnuts.

7. Palm Bay, Florida

Population: 110,271

Median home value: $US136,600

Median household income: $US47,640

Demographic breakdown:

White 61% African-American 18% Hispanic 16% Two or more races 2% Asian 2% American Indian or Alaska native 1%Resident review: A Palm Bay resident of 20 years has noticed a change in the dynamics of the city. “It is growing rapidly with the expansion of living areas and accessibility,” he wrote. “I can get to anything I need for comfortable living and work within 10-15 minutes. For nightlife, the only thing here would be movie theatres, but a quick 20-minute drive to downtown Melbourne would satisfy that.”

6. Richardson, Texas

Population: 114,402

Median home value: $US250,100

Median household income: $US80,953

Demographic breakdown:

White 54% Hispanic 17% Asian 16% African-American 9% Two or more races 3%Resident review: “Richardson is a great place for someone to start a family or life on their own!” one resident wrote. “The public services such as fire and police are top notch and they keep our neighbourhoods safe. There are a ton of new developments going up such as CityLine and the renovation of downtown along with the updating of several other shopping and restaurant centres.”

5. Naperville, Illinois

Population: 147,411

Median home value: $US410,800

Median household income: $US118,187

Demographic breakdown:

White 68% Asian 18% Hispanic 6% African-American 5% Two or more races 3%Resident review: “The prairie paths are one of my favourite parts,” one resident wrote. “The ability to hop on a bike and ride all around in the heavenly vegetation is something that is beautiful. Naperville also has many great park districts, with great swimming pools and tight-knit communities.”

4. Plano, Texas

Population: 284,579

Median home value: $US291,300

Median household income: $US92,121

Demographic breakdown:

White 53% Asian 20% Hispanic 15% African-American 8% Two or more races 2%Resident review: “The city and schools are one of the safest in the country, and the city overall is very beautiful,” one resident wrote. They added that Plano has a “great overall nightlife” and places to shop like Legacy and Legacy West.

3. The Woodlands, Texas

Population: 109,843

Median home value: $US361,500

Median household income: $US118,836

Demographic breakdown:

White 71% Hispanic 16% Asian 6% African-American 4% Two or more races 2%Resident review: “It isn’t called The Woodlands for nothing!” one resident quipped. “The number of trees and greenery will never get old,” they said, adding that “the mall, Market Street, and Hughes Landing provide endless shopping opportunities.”

2. Rochester, Minnesota

Population: 113,913

Median home value: $US188,000

Median household income: $US70,749

Demographic breakdown:

White 76% African-American 8% Asian 7% Hispanic 6% Two or more races 3%Resident review: Rochester “feels like a small town while being the third largest city in the state,” one resident wrote. Nothing is more than twenty minutes away, which is awesome. Healthcare is amazing here with both the Mayo Clinic and the Olmsted Medical Centre.”

1. Overland Park, Kansas

Population: 188,687

Median home value: $US261,200

Median household income: $US82,651

Demographic breakdown:

White 78% Asian 8% Hispanic 7% African-American 5% Two or more races 2%Resident review: “I’ve loved living here! It’s such a pleasant community,” one resident wrote. “It has just about every store you could think of and so many fun activities, like ice-skating, shopping, axe-throwing, you name it! Aesthetically, it is a well-kept area with plenty of parks and walking trails.”

