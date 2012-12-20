15 Vehicles That Will Help You Survive After The World Ends

Photo: Conquest Vehicles

By some accounts, the world is going to end on Friday. It’s unclear exactly what will go down, but it’s not going to be pretty.If you are one of the few to make it to Saturday, staying alive in a post-Apocalyptic world will be tough. To help you prepare, we’ve put together a list of 15 cars and trucks that will be your best bet for survival.



That means fuel-efficiency (as resources will be scarce), no electric cars (since the grid will go down), and no convertibles or motorcycles (they don’t offer enough protection).

And since money will be a thing of the past, there’s no worrying about what’s in your price range.

But even if the Apocalypse is postponed, keep these rides in mind in future emergencies: They are some of the some of the most formidable forms of four-wheeled transportation on the planet.

Roll through trouble in the Conquest Knight armoured car builder Conquest Vehicles makes the Knight XV, likely the best ride to keep you safe in a dangerous post-Apocalypse world. The $629,000 vehicle has bulletproof glass, armoured plating, run-flat tires, and reinforced door hinges. And the interior is pretty luxurious, so you'll stay comfortable. There's an armoured Audi A8 somewhere in Spain In July 2011, we reported the Spanish government in Castilla-La Mancha spent nearly one million euros on a fleet of 22 cars. It might have been foolhardy spending, but the €377,749 they dropped on an armoured Audi A8 might be to your advantage. Not only is it safe, it has DVD players and plenty of extras to keep you entertained and comfortable. And as of last year, it had only 33,000 miles on the odometer, so it is likely to last a good while after civilisation collapses. The Land Rover LR2 is capable of going off-road It might not be as hardy as the Knight XV, but we got to drive the 2013 LR2 on a snow-covered off-road course in Canada, and it handled very well. Like Conquest's car, Land Rover's ride has a leather-lined interior.Fighting to survive is more pleasant with heated seats. The 2013 LR2 starts at $37,250. This RV can drive on land and through water Why be limited to travelling on land? Built by Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International (CAMI), the Terra Wind is an RV that can drive at 80 mph on land and cruise at seven knots on the open sea. Plus, the large vehicle, with a $850,000 price tag, has room for big groups of survivors. The Popemobile is a safe way to see the new world If you can get yourself to the Vatican quickly after everything falls apart, the new Popemobile would make a great ride. With an engine built by Mercedes-Benz and a booth surrounded by bullet-proof glass (not to mention a throne), it's ideal for survivors who want to see what their world has become, while staying safe. Get your hands on the world's fastest car In a dangerous world, the ability to escape harm can be the key to staying alive, and no production car on Earth can outrace the Bugatti Veryon Super Sport. It won't do you much good off-road, but if you can drive it well, the Bugatti is capable of handling some tough stuff. Top speed: 267.856 mph. Price: $2.4 million. Put speed to good use Speed is crucial, but it's important to find a balance between a car that's fast and one that's useful. The Ferrari FF has four-wheel drive, and the hatch back offers plenty of trunk space for survival supplies. It has 660 horsepower, goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds, and can top 200 mph. In the current, pre-Apocalypse world, the 2012 FF starts at $295,000. Find an abandoned Wrangler With a soft top roof and removable doors, the Wrangler won't offer much protection in the event of an attack, but it's capable of driving anywhere you want to go. And it has the upside of being much more common (partly because it starts at $22,195) than most of the vehicles on this list, so it will be easier to find. Team up with the president It's a good bet that if anyone survives the Apocalypse, it will be the president. If you can get yourself a ride in his $300,000 customised Cadillac, you should be OK. Obama's Cadillac is nicknamed 'The Beast' for good reason: It's sealed to ward off biochemical attacks, it comes with fire-fighting equipment and tear gas cannons, and the run-flat tires and 8-inch thick armour plating keep it moving through anything. Drive the efficient Ford pickup After December 21, resources are going to be scarce, especially fuel. Ford's new F150 offers the practicality of a pickup truck with the benefit of good fuel mileage. The F150 was recently named Motor Trend's Truck of the Year, partly thanks to the EcoBoost engine that gets 17 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. The starting price is $23,670. Survive any attack, thanks to Dartz Latvian automaker Dartz builds the Prombron, a 'luxury armoured vehicle' that sells for around $1.5 million. Of course, money won't matter much after civilisation collapses, so hop in the Prombron, which has a top speed of 150 mph and can withstand heavy machine gun fire. Find Arnold Schwarzenegger's Hummers The powerful, military-inspired Hummer is a natural choice for surviving tough conditions. The problem with the big ride, however, is that it's a gas guzzler. To keep your need for precious fuel down, try to find one of the Hummers Arnold Schwarzenegger had converted to run on alternative fuels: one on vegetable oil, one on biodiesel, and one on hydrogen. Hummer isn't making new cars anymore, but you can likely find a used H2 for a bit less than the original $52,000 price. Follow the military's lead The Wildcat is a rally car built by QT Services to go from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds and hit a top speed of 110 mph. To add firepower to that speed, UK firm Supacat added a full weapons system to the diesel-powered lightweight armoured vehicle, making it perfect for military use, and for survival. The $409,000 price tag is surprisingly reasonable. Drive an ICON Jonathan Ward's California-based ICON builds cars based on famous off-road vehicles, customised for their owners. The interiors are minimalist and the exteriors are built to last, made of thick aluminium with a Teflon-based powder coat. Since it's likely Ward won't be making any more $100,000+ ICONs after the Apocalypse, you will have to settle for a car someone else had customised. Or just throw caution to the wind If you are one of the few people left on Earth, you might as well have some fun. One of the best ways to do it is by driving a Aventador, the stealth fighter-shaped Lamborghini that has 700 horsepower. That's enough to hit 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a 217 mph top speed. And in a world where money is no longer relevant, the $397,500 price tag shouldn't be a problem. If the world doesn't end, keep an eye on these cars DON'T MISS: 17 Innovative Cars That Are Changing The Auto Industry >

