15 Beautiful Pictures Of The Vast American West

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Boffoli

Living in a city, it’s sometimes easy to forget that much of the United States is still relatively untouched by human hands.Chris Boffoli, a Seattle-based photographer, was kind enough to share with us some of his images of the vast American West. They capture the scope—and emptiness—of great swaths of land.



Check out his other photos on his website and read our Q&A with him here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.