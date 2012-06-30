15 Beautiful Pictures Of The Vast American West

Julie Zeveloff
american west

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Boffoli

Living in a city, it’s sometimes easy to forget that much of the United States is still relatively untouched by human hands.Chris Boffoli, a Seattle-based photographer, was kind enough to share with us some of his images of the vast American West. They capture the scope—and emptiness—of great swaths of land.

Check out his other photos on his website and read our Q&A with him here.

Fishermen; Great Salt Lake, Utah

Atop The Muir Snowfield; at 9,000 feet on Mt. Rainier, Wash.

Rainer Wildflowers; Mt. Rainier National Park, Ashford, Wash.

Seaplane Landing; Friday Harbor, San Juan Islands, Wash.

Rialto Beach Tide Pools; La Push, Olympic Peninsula, Wash.

Post Harvest; The Palouse, Wash.

The Palouse; The Palouse, Wash.

Autumn Grasses, Grey Trees; Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Wild Horses At A Butte; Monument Valley, Utah

Puddle At Sunset; Monument Valley, Utah

Skagit Valley Tulips; La Conner, Wash.

Country Roads Through The Wheatfields; ﻿﻿Walla Walla, Wash.

Bainbridge Ferry; Seattle, Wash.

Waiting For Low Tide; Seattle, Wash.

Old Schoolhouse; Swan Valley, Idaho

Now check out more of Boffoli's work.

14 Photos Of Matchstick People Climbing On Food >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thelife-us