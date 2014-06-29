15 Essentials For The Perfect Summer BBQ

Summer is the season for pool parties, beach time, and of course, barbecues.
But no barbecue is complete with all of the necessary equipment.
Our friends at Food52 recently launched a brand-new collections feature, which allows users to save their favourite recipes, products, and articles about food. The feature allows you to share your collections with friends, making it into a kind of social network for foodies.
Food52 cofounder and editor-in-chief Merrill Stubbs shared what’s in her “summer barbecue essentials” collection.
From flag-shaped spatulas to the perfect burger recipe, her collection’s got you covered.
These starter pucks will help you get your BBQ's fire started, while coconut shell briquettes are designed to hold a more consistent heat.
For burgers, Merrill recommends this pork-based recipe from award-winning chef Suzanne Goin. It's not your typical burger -- unexpected ingredients like minced bacon and fresh chorizo are surprises on the inside.
But if you'd rather use something more durable, trick your guests with these porcelain plates that look like paper.
As a simple appetizer, try grilling a few thick slices of bread and adding thyme pesto and lemon cream to the top.
It's not summer without corn on the cob. This recipe by a Food52 community member recommends adding basil butter to your standard corn routine.
As a side dish, Merrill recommends this nostalgic potato salad recipe shared by Food52 Managing Editor Kenzi Wilbur.
For a more intense dish, the Food52 recommends this watermelon tomato salad recipe created by pastry chef Surbhi Sahni. It's served with a hot curry sauce that's made with cumin, fennel, ginger, chile powder, and lemon juice.
These netted food covers have weighted corners so that they can protect your food without blowing away.
And your guests can pour their own drinks with this 2-gallon drink dispenser, made out of walnut and handblown glass.
You can't forget dessert -- and Merrill recommends these ice pop molds for making your own frozen treats.
