15 Essentials For The Perfect Summer BBQ

Madeline Stone
Star Spangled Spatula food52 bbqJames Ransom

Summer is the season for pool parties, beach time, and of course, barbecues.

But no barbecue is complete with all of the necessary equipment.

Our friends at Food52 recently launched a brand-new collections feature, which allows users to save their favourite recipes, products, and articles about food. The feature allows you to share your collections with friends, making it into a kind of social network for foodies.

Food52 cofounder and editor-in-chief Merrill Stubbs shared what’s in her “summer barbecue essentials” collection.

From flag-shaped spatulas to the perfect burger recipe, her collection’s got you covered.

These starter pucks will help you get your BBQ's fire started, while coconut shell briquettes are designed to hold a more consistent heat.

KOKO Charcoal (4.5 pounds) and Starter Pucks (6 pack), $US26

For burgers, Merrill recommends this pork-based recipe from award-winning chef Suzanne Goin. It's not your typical burger -- unexpected ingredients like minced bacon and fresh chorizo are surprises on the inside.

Suzanne Goin's Grilled Pork Burgers

This patriotic spatula is perfect for 4th of July celebrations.

Star-Spangled Spatula, $US75

With this smart thermometer, you can program your phone to alert you when your roast is ready.

Range Smart iPhone / iPad Thermometer, $US70-$130

These paper plates are made out of balsa wood and rice paper, and they're compostable.

Compostable Wooden High-Edge Plates (Set of 20), $US20

But if you'd rather use something more durable, trick your guests with these porcelain plates that look like paper.

Porcelain Paper Plate, $US65-$85

As a simple appetizer, try grilling a few thick slices of bread and adding thyme pesto and lemon cream to the top.

Grilled Bread with Thyme Pesto and Preserved Lemon Cream

It's not summer without corn on the cob. This recipe by a Food52 community member recommends adding basil butter to your standard corn routine.

Grilled Corn with Basil Butter

As a side dish, Merrill recommends this nostalgic potato salad recipe shared by Food52 Managing Editor Kenzi Wilbur.

My Mother's Potato Salad

For a more intense dish, the Food52 recommends this watermelon tomato salad recipe created by pastry chef Surbhi Sahni. It's served with a hot curry sauce that's made with cumin, fennel, ginger, chile powder, and lemon juice.

Watermelon Tomato Salad with Cumin and Fennel

These netted food covers have weighted corners so that they can protect your food without blowing away.

Outdoor Net Food Cover, $US20

For refreshments, Merrill created this Watermelon Paloma, a tequila-based cocktail.

Watermelon Paloma

And your guests can pour their own drinks with this 2-gallon drink dispenser, made out of walnut and handblown glass.

Handblown Glass Drink Dispenser, $US170

You can't forget dessert -- and Merrill recommends these ice pop molds for making your own frozen treats.

Ice Pop Mould, $US40

For a more unique dessert, try using your ice pop molds to make these roasted banana paletas.

Roasted Banana Paletas

