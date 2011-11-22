15 BANNED Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Photo: Keng Susumpow

Google is almost as famous for its amazing workplace – (Free valet parking! Amazing retreats!) – as it is for its incredibly painful hiring process.The problems have been:



Google preferred Ivy Leaguers.

It cared about your GPA, even if you’re in your 30s.

Google would hassle applicants with “brain teaser” interview questions.

We know about this painful process because we’ve experienced it first hand.

About five years ago, I applied for a sales job at Google and was told early on that my college GPA (a 3.0) would probably ruin my chances. (I didn’t get the job.)

When she applied for a Google job out of college, Business Insider startups reporter Alyson Shontell was pelted with mind-numbing teasers during her “nightmare” interview process.

But there is good news for wannabe-Googlers.

A former Google recruiter named Gayle Laakman McDowell says the company has finally “banned” most of these awful hiring practices.

Of the brain teasers, she says: “If an interviewer were to ask a candidate a brain teaser, despite the policy, the hiring committee would likely disregard this interviewer’s feedback and send a note back telling the interviewer not to ask such silly questions.”

How bad were these “silly questions” that Google had to outright ban them?

Pretty bad. Seattle job coach Lewis Lin put together a list of 140 questions his clients were asked by Google. Here are…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.