The Ultimate List Of Restaurants Owned By Professional Athletes

Photo: Courtest of Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant
They say that the night before Thanksgiving is the most popular night for eating out. The fridge is full of food you can’t eat yet and no one is in the mood to do dishes when you have to start stuffing birds at 4:00 a.m.Well, maybe tonight you could even eat at one of these establishments founded by (or at least in business with) one of your favourite sports heroes.
From fine dining, to take out BBQ joints, many pro athletes have taken their success from the playing field to the restaurant business.
Whether you want a classy evening out or a place to watch the game, you can find it under the name of your favourite pro athlete.
Pro Athlete: Brett Favre
League: NFL
Restaurant Location: Green Bay, WI
Description: Brett Favre's Steakhouse's decor features Favre's glory years with Packer's memorabilia lining the walls. The menu features American classics with a hint of southern flare reflecting Favre's Mississippi upbringing, and mostly ignoring the Minnesota Affair.
Pro Athlete: Wayne Gretzky
League: NHL
Restaurant Location: Toronto, ON
Description: Gretzky's restaurant mixes classic American bar food with Canadian favourite, Poutine. The restaurant acts as a Gretzky museum as it showcases awards and career highlights. The Oasis Rooftop Patio opens for the summer where diners enjoy a barbecue menu.
Pro Athlete: Arnold Palmer
League: PGA Golfer
Restaurant Location: La Quinta, CA
Description: Arnold Palmer's exists by the phrase 'It's more than just about the food, it's all about the good life.' Palmer wanted to create a hospitable atmosphere making guest feel at home. The menu features seafood, steak, and 'Arnie's favourites.'
Plus, he's the only one on this list to actually have a beverage named after him.
Pro Athlete: Darryl Strawberry
League: MLB
Restaurant Location: Queens, NY
Description: Strawberry's Sports Grill has 16 flat screen TVs so a Yankee or Mets game can never be missed. Strawberry's restaurant grills everyone's favourite ballpark food and more along with 16 variations of draft beer.
Pro Athlete: Joe Theismann
League: NFL
Restaurant Location: Alexandria, VA
Description: Joe Theismann's Restaurant prides itself on its comfortable atmosphere and great service. Televisions are all over the restaurant, even in the men's bathroom. The menu features salads, sandwiches, and gourmet style entrees for the refined pallet.
Pro Athlete: Billy Sims
League: NFL
Restaurant Location: Franchise with 15 locations across Missouri and Oklahoma
Description: Billy Sims barbecue pays tribute to the Heisman Trophy winner and his achievements at Oklahoma University and the Detroit Lions. The restaurant is filled with Sims' football memorabilia. The menu features classic barbecue dishes like pulled pork and potato salad.
Pro Athlete: John 'Boogs' Powell
League: MLB
Restaurant Location: Ocean City, MD (two locations)
Description: Boog's Barbecue is a casual dine-in or take out restaurant featuring southern style barbecue. Boog's claims their ribs are the best in Ocean City. You can also sample a limited menu at Baltimore Orioles games, as Boog runs a food cart beyond the right field wall.
Pro Athlete: Chris Chelios
League: NHL
Restaurant Location: Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI
Description: Cheli's chilli Bar has a sports bar atmosphere with flat screen TVs and live entertainment, just blocks for Detroit's downtown sports stadiums. The menu offers bar finger foods, sandwiches, entrees, and of course, chilli.
Pro Athlete: John Elway
League: NFL
Restaurant Location: Denver, CO and Cherry Creek, CO
Description: Elway's provides a sophisticated dining experience. Guests can enjoy USDA Prime steaks and an extensive raw bar. Elway's is also open for breakfast and lunch.
Pro Athlete: Albert Pujols
League: MLB
Restaurant Location: St. Louis, MO
Description: Puljos 5 Westport Grill has a sports themed environment filled with HD TVs featuring your favourite sporting events and shows. The restaurant's menu provides a wide variety from fish tacos to pizza.
Pro Athlete: Junior Seau
League: NFL
Restaurant Location: San Diego, CA
Restaurant Description: Seau's The Restaurant calls its food 'contemporary American grill cuisine.' The menu features American grill food and a full sushi spread. Enjoy a Rainbow Roll and catch the football game all in one place.
Pro Athlete: Greg Norman
League: PGA Golfer
Restaurant Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
Description: Greg Norman's Australian Grille takes you to Australia with Aboriginal artwork lining the walls. The menu is influenced by Australian cuisine and there is plenty of Australian wine.
Pro Athlete: Joe DiMaggio
League: MLB
Restaurant Location: San Francisco, CA
Description: Joe DiMaggio's Italian Chophouse offers an experience like a 1930's club with Sinatra tunes playing in the background. Photos of DiMaggio and his trophies are displayed. The menu features classic Italian dishes.
Pro Athlete: Yao Ming
League: NBA
Restaurant Location: Houston, TX
Description: Yao Bar and Restaurant is a large venue seating up to 500 people with four private dining rooms. The restaurant has traditional Chinese decor and cuisine.
Pro Athlete: Charles Oakley
League: NBA
Restaurant Location: New York, NY
Description: Charles Oakley served up some turkey burgers in his food truck in lower Manhattan on October 20 and is apparently pitching an idea for a cooking show. Oakley is working with Media Meld Studios pitching an idea for 'Oak in the Kitchen,' a show highlighting Oakley's efforts in the food truck business.
Pro Athlete: Michael Jordan
League: NBA
Restaurant Location: New York, NY
Description: Jordan has given his name to several restaurants, the most prominent being the Michael Jordan's Steakhouse located inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City. The company that owns it filed for bankruptcy this month, but they say the restaurants are doing well, as is a different 'Steakhouse' owned by another company at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. He's also part-owner of the upscale one sixtyblue in Chicago.
Another 'Michael Jordan's Restaurant' in Chicago folded in 1999.
