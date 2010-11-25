The Ultimate List Of Restaurants Owned By Professional Athletes

Leah Goldman
palmerOrder an Arnold Palmer at Arnold Palmer’s

Photo: Courtest of Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant

They say that the night before Thanksgiving is the most popular night for eating out. The fridge is full of food you can’t eat yet and no one is in the mood to do dishes when you have to start stuffing birds at 4:00 a.m.Well, maybe tonight you could even eat at one of these establishments founded by (or at least in business with) one of your favourite sports heroes.

From fine dining, to take out BBQ joints, many pro athletes have taken their success from the playing field to the restaurant business.

Whether you want a classy evening out or a place to watch the game, you can find it under the name of your favourite pro athlete.

Brett Favre's Steakhouse

Pro Athlete: Brett Favre

League: NFL

Restaurant Location: Green Bay, WI

Description: Brett Favre's Steakhouse's decor features Favre's glory years with Packer's memorabilia lining the walls. The menu features American classics with a hint of southern flare reflecting Favre's Mississippi upbringing, and mostly ignoring the Minnesota Affair.

Wayne Gretzky's

Pro Athlete: Wayne Gretzky

League: NHL

Restaurant Location: Toronto, ON

Description: Gretzky's restaurant mixes classic American bar food with Canadian favourite, Poutine. The restaurant acts as a Gretzky museum as it showcases awards and career highlights. The Oasis Rooftop Patio opens for the summer where diners enjoy a barbecue menu.

Arnold Palmer's

Pro Athlete: Arnold Palmer

League: PGA Golfer

Restaurant Location: La Quinta, CA

Description: Arnold Palmer's exists by the phrase 'It's more than just about the food, it's all about the good life.' Palmer wanted to create a hospitable atmosphere making guest feel at home. The menu features seafood, steak, and 'Arnie's favourites.'

Plus, he's the only one on this list to actually have a beverage named after him.

Strawberry's Sports Grill

Pro Athlete: Darryl Strawberry

League: MLB

Restaurant Location: Queens, NY

Description: Strawberry's Sports Grill has 16 flat screen TVs so a Yankee or Mets game can never be missed. Strawberry's restaurant grills everyone's favourite ballpark food and more along with 16 variations of draft beer.

Joe Theismann's Restaurant

Pro Athlete: Joe Theismann

League: NFL

Restaurant Location: Alexandria, VA

Description: Joe Theismann's Restaurant prides itself on its comfortable atmosphere and great service. Televisions are all over the restaurant, even in the men's bathroom. The menu features salads, sandwiches, and gourmet style entrees for the refined pallet.

Billy Sims Barbecue

Pro Athlete: Billy Sims

League: NFL

Restaurant Location: Franchise with 15 locations across Missouri and Oklahoma

Description: Billy Sims barbecue pays tribute to the Heisman Trophy winner and his achievements at Oklahoma University and the Detroit Lions. The restaurant is filled with Sims' football memorabilia. The menu features classic barbecue dishes like pulled pork and potato salad.

Boog's Barbecue

Pro Athlete: John 'Boogs' Powell

League: MLB

Restaurant Location: Ocean City, MD (two locations)

Description: Boog's Barbecue is a casual dine-in or take out restaurant featuring southern style barbecue. Boog's claims their ribs are the best in Ocean City. You can also sample a limited menu at Baltimore Orioles games, as Boog runs a food cart beyond the right field wall.

Cheli's chilli Bar

Pro Athlete: Chris Chelios

League: NHL

Restaurant Location: Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI

Description: Cheli's chilli Bar has a sports bar atmosphere with flat screen TVs and live entertainment, just blocks for Detroit's downtown sports stadiums. The menu offers bar finger foods, sandwiches, entrees, and of course, chilli.

Elway's

Pro Athlete: John Elway

League: NFL

Restaurant Location: Denver, CO and Cherry Creek, CO

Description: Elway's provides a sophisticated dining experience. Guests can enjoy USDA Prime steaks and an extensive raw bar. Elway's is also open for breakfast and lunch.

Pujols 5 Westport Grill

Pro Athlete: Albert Pujols

League: MLB

Restaurant Location: St. Louis, MO

Description: Puljos 5 Westport Grill has a sports themed environment filled with HD TVs featuring your favourite sporting events and shows. The restaurant's menu provides a wide variety from fish tacos to pizza.

Seau's The Restaurant

Pro Athlete: Junior Seau

League: NFL

Restaurant Location: San Diego, CA

Restaurant Description: Seau's The Restaurant calls its food 'contemporary American grill cuisine.' The menu features American grill food and a full sushi spread. Enjoy a Rainbow Roll and catch the football game all in one place.

Greg Norman's Australian Grille

Pro Athlete: Greg Norman

League: PGA Golfer

Restaurant Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Description: Greg Norman's Australian Grille takes you to Australia with Aboriginal artwork lining the walls. The menu is influenced by Australian cuisine and there is plenty of Australian wine.


Joe DiMaggio's Italian Chophouse

Pro Athlete: Joe DiMaggio

League: MLB

Restaurant Location: San Francisco, CA

Description: Joe DiMaggio's Italian Chophouse offers an experience like a 1930's club with Sinatra tunes playing in the background. Photos of DiMaggio and his trophies are displayed. The menu features classic Italian dishes.

Yao Bar and Restaurant

Pro Athlete: Yao Ming

League: NBA

Restaurant Location: Houston, TX

Description: Yao Bar and Restaurant is a large venue seating up to 500 people with four private dining rooms. The restaurant has traditional Chinese decor and cuisine.

Oakley's Food Truck

Pro Athlete: Charles Oakley

League: NBA

Restaurant Location: New York, NY

Description: Charles Oakley served up some turkey burgers in his food truck in lower Manhattan on October 20 and is apparently pitching an idea for a cooking show. Oakley is working with Media Meld Studios pitching an idea for 'Oak in the Kitchen,' a show highlighting Oakley's efforts in the food truck business.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

Pro Athlete: Michael Jordan

League: NBA

Restaurant Location: New York, NY

Description: Jordan has given his name to several restaurants, the most prominent being the Michael Jordan's Steakhouse located inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City. The company that owns it filed for bankruptcy this month, but they say the restaurants are doing well, as is a different 'Steakhouse' owned by another company at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. He's also part-owner of the upscale one sixtyblue in Chicago.

Another 'Michael Jordan's Restaurant' in Chicago folded in 1999.

Now see what pro athlete's businesses failed...

11 Famous Athletes Who Blew Millions Failing At Business >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.