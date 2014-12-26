15 Awesome Photos From Sony's 2015 World Photography Awards

The 2015 Sony World Photography Awards may be still open to submissions for another few weeks, but the World Photography Organisation has decided to reveal a selection of some of their favourite submissions from the contest so far.

Last year’s contest, which saw more than 140,000 entries, was the Awards’ most successful in its seven-year history. Judging from the photos shared by the World Photography Organisation, this year could be even better.

To submit your own photos, head to the World Photo Organisation. The contest is open to entries in the Open and Youth competitions until January 5th and in the Professional competition until January 8th.

'I was taking pictures of some Orangutans in Bali, Indonesia and then it started to rain. Just before I put my camera away, I saw this Orangutan took a banana leaf and put it on top on his head to protect himself from the rain,' said photographer Andrew Suryono. Fiona, the girl in the photo, is the youngest of photographer Arief Siswandhono's two daughters. Fiona used to be scared of cats, which was why the family adopted two kittens. After seven months, Fiona is no longer afraid. In the Lower Omo Valley of Southern Ethiopia, a man of the Hamar tribe collects wood to build a defensive fence for his cattle. Seen below, a white fallow deer standing in the morning mist in Eifel National Park, Germany. This staircase in Berlin has been 'reduced to the essential,' says photographer Ralf Wendrich. Photographer Nick Ng caught this man washing his feet before bathing in the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India. The morning ritual of bathing in the Ganges River is a tradition for Hindus, paying homage to their ancestors and their gods. Miquel Art took this photo of Denali, Alaska, in Autumn when the colours of the tundra are bright and varied. Hindu Brahmans from the village of Nandgaon are covered in coloured powder as they sit and sing on the floor during prayers. Hindu devotees throw the powder at each other to celebrate the start of Spring during Lathmar Holi Festival. Photographer Lisa Vaz photographed these King Penguins in South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic Ocean, just below the Antarctic Convergence. This mother and cub are Spirit Bears, also known as Kermode bears, a subspecies of the North American Black Bear living in British Colombia, Canada. These bears are more rare than pandas in the wild. 'So much of a portrait relies on the face in a photo. But when it is covered, we can see a whole different side of a person through their movements, their posture, and even what we think the expression on their face will be when it is finally uncovered,' photographer Courtney Colantonio says of this photo. Photographer Gareth Lowndes took this photo of a hot air balloon thirty minutes after sunrise. The balloon was descending to land in a camel farm. At the Bucharest International Air Show, the Romanian YAK Team showed off by breaking formation. A Hindu monk walks through a mango garden on a foggy winter morning in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. These cube houses are a set of innovative structures built in the Netherlands and designed by architect Piet Blom. Blom tilted the shape of a conventional house 45 degrees and rested them on a hexagon-shaped pylon. Now check out the most memorable photos of the year... The 50 Most Unforgettable Photos Of 2014»

