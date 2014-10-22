15 Awesome Cars You Can't Buy In America

I grew up longing for the wonderfully odd and soulful cars sold overseas — cars like Nissan’s fire-breathing Skyline GTR and Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution (Japan only) or the Ford Escort Cosworth (sold in the UK).

I still can’t buy the Cosworth in the US, but I can easily get a GTR or a Lancer Evo.

Blame globalization. Before the planet got smaller, cars were a reflection of regional tastes in design and distinctive national engineering cultures. With globalization and the expansion of multinational car companies, the regionalism that once made cars unique has faded.

But as much as the modern car business has watered down the local character of automobiles, there are still some gems left that we can’t buy in America.

