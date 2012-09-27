15 Surprising Athletes Who Have Made An Insane Amount Of Money

We all know that athletes like Alex Rodriguez and Peyton Manning and Serena Williams are among the highest-paid in their sports. But the biggest contracts are not always reserved for the superstars.
If we take a closer look, there are many athletes that you might be surprised to learn either made a ton of money in their career, or rank very high among their peers despite flying under the radar of the casual American sports fan.
On the next few pages we will take a look at 15 of the biggest surprises.
Sport: LPGA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 4
Career Highlights: 14 career LPGA wins. Won 2007 U.S. Open and 2010 LPGA Championship.
* Data via the respective sports leagues, Sports-Reference.com, or Spotrac.com. All sports are career earnings. Totals for NBA players include guaranteed money remaining on current contracts.
Sport: ATP
All-Time Rank (within sport): 10
Career Highlights: The surprise here is not that Roddick made a lot of money, but that he retired as 10th on the All-Time money list despite winning just one Grand Slam (2003 U.S. Open).
Sport: PGA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 10
Career Highlights: 14 career PGA Tour wins. Has never won a major.
Sport: NFL
All-Time Rank (within sport): N/A
Career Highlights: 10 seasons with 4 teams. 2-time Pro Bowler.
Sport: PGA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 4
Career Highlights: 16 career wins on the PGA Tour. Won the 2003 U.S. Open.
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 62
Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 3 different clubs. 3-time All-Star. Finished second in 2003 NL Cy Young voting.
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 51
Career Highlights: 15 seasons with 4 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Highest finish in MVP voting was 5th (2002).
Sport: NBA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 49
Career Highlights: 8 seasons with 2 clubs. Has never been named to an All-Star team.
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 35
Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 5 different clubs. 3-time All-Star. Highest finish in MVP voting was 17th (2005).
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 21
Career Highlights: 19 years with 6 different clubs. 6-time All-Star. Finished in top 5 of Cy Young voting 2 times (1996, 1998).
Sport: NBA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 26
Career Highlights: 10 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Named 3rd team All-NBA in 2007-08.
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 12
Career Highlights: 17 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Twice finished in top-5 of MVP voting.
Sport: MLB
All-Time Rank (within sport): 10
Career Highlights: 16 years with the Colorado Rockies. 5-time All-Star. One top-5 finish in MVP voting (2000).
Sport: NBA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 21
Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star.
Sport: NBA
All-Time Rank (within sport): 6
Career Highlights: 11 seasons with 3 different clubs. 6-time All-Star. Named 3rd team All-NBA in 2009-10.
