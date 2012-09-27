15 Surprising Athletes Who Have Made An Insane Amount Of Money

We all know that athletes like Alex Rodriguez and Peyton Manning and Serena Williams are among the highest-paid in their sports. But the biggest contracts are not always reserved for the superstars.



If we take a closer look, there are many athletes that you might be surprised to learn either made a ton of money in their career, or rank very high among their peers despite flying under the radar of the casual American sports fan.

On the next few pages we will take a look at 15 of the biggest surprises.

Cristie Kerr ― $14,030,373 Sport: LPGA

All-Time Rank (within sport): 4

Career Highlights: 14 career LPGA wins. Won 2007 U.S. Open and 2010 LPGA Championship.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 10

Career Highlights: The surprise here is not that Roddick made a lot of money, but that he retired as 10th on the All-Time money list despite winning just one Grand Slam (2003 U.S. Open).

All-Time Rank (within sport): 10

Career Highlights: 14 career PGA Tour wins. Has never won a major.

All-Time Rank (within sport): N/A

Career Highlights: 10 seasons with 4 teams. 2-time Pro Bowler.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 4

Career Highlights: 16 career wins on the PGA Tour. Won the 2003 U.S. Open.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 62

Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 3 different clubs. 3-time All-Star. Finished second in 2003 NL Cy Young voting.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 51

Career Highlights: 15 seasons with 4 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Highest finish in MVP voting was 5th (2002).

All-Time Rank (within sport): 49

Career Highlights: 8 seasons with 2 clubs. Has never been named to an All-Star team.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 35

Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 5 different clubs. 3-time All-Star. Highest finish in MVP voting was 17th (2005).

All-Time Rank (within sport): 21

Career Highlights: 19 years with 6 different clubs. 6-time All-Star. Finished in top 5 of Cy Young voting 2 times (1996, 1998).

All-Time Rank (within sport): 26

Career Highlights: 10 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Named 3rd team All-NBA in 2007-08.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 12

Career Highlights: 17 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star. Twice finished in top-5 of MVP voting.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 10

Career Highlights: 16 years with the Colorado Rockies. 5-time All-Star. One top-5 finish in MVP voting (2000).

All-Time Rank (within sport): 21

Career Highlights: 14 seasons with 3 different clubs. 2-time All-Star.

All-Time Rank (within sport): 6

Career Highlights: 11 seasons with 3 different clubs. 6-time All-Star. Named 3rd team All-NBA in 2009-10.

