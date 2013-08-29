15 Famous Athletes Who Barely Make Any Money In Endorsements

The group of athletes who have seven-figure endorsement deals is smaller than you think.
While a few of elite, charismatic players in every sport might make as much money in endorsements as they do in salary, the vast majority of players make almost nothing off the field.
Even among Forbes’ top-100 highest-earning athletes in the world, there are popular players who make surprising little in sponsorships.
Some are understandable (A-Rod), but others are head-scratchers.
Overall income: $US34 million
Rank among all athletes: 14th
Rank in sport: 1st
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US21.7 million
Rank among all athletes: 55th
Rank in sport: 13th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US21.2 million
Rank among all athletes: 59th
Rank in sport: 14th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US22.9 million
Rank among all athletes: 47th
Rank in sport: 12th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US25.3 million
Rank among all athletes: 37th
Rank in sport: 5th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US16.7 million
Rank among all athletes: 97th
Rank in sport: 20th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US20.1 million
Rank among all athletes: 71st
Rank in sport: 19th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US20.8 million
Rank among all athletes: 64th
Rank in sport: 17th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US30.3 million
Rank among all athletes: 18th
Rank in sport: 1st
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US21.4 million
Rank among all athletes: 58th
Rank in sport: 12th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US23.8 million
Rank among all athletes: 43rd
Rank in sport: 7th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US20.5 million
Rank among all athletes: 68th
Rank in sport: 18th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US24.7 million
Rank among all athletes: 39th
Rank in sport: 6th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US26.3 million
Rank among all athletes: 31st
Rank in sport: 7th
Source: Forbes
Overall income: $US36.8 million
Rank among all athletes: 13th
Rank in sport: 4th
Source: Forbes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.