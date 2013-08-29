15 Famous Athletes Who Barely Make Any Money In Endorsements

The group of athletes who have seven-figure endorsement deals is smaller than you think.

While a few of elite, charismatic players in every sport might make as much money in endorsements as they do in salary, the vast majority of players make almost nothing off the field.

Even among Forbes’ top-100 highest-earning athletes in the world, there are popular players who make surprising little in sponsorships.

Some are understandable (A-Rod), but others are head-scratchers.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (boxing): $US0

Overall income: $US34 million

Rank among all athletes: 14th

Rank in sport: 1st

Zach Greinke (baseball): $US100,000

Overall income: $US21.7 million

Rank among all athletes: 55th

Rank in sport: 13th

Adrian Gonzalez (baseball): $US200,000

Overall income: $US21.2 million

Rank among all athletes: 59th

Rank in sport: 14th

Mark Teixeira (baseball): $US300,000

Overall income: $US22.9 million

Rank among all athletes: 47th

Rank in sport: 12th

Felix Hernandez (baseball): $US300,000

Overall income: $US25.3 million

Rank among all athletes: 37th

Rank in sport: 5th

Andrew Bynum (basketball): $US300,000

Overall income: $US16.7 million

Rank among all athletes: 97th

Rank in sport: 20th

Tim Lincecum (baseball): $US400,000

Overall income: $US20.1 million

Rank among all athletes: 71st

Rank in sport: 19th

Justin Verlander (baseball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US20.8 million

Rank among all athletes: 64th

Rank in sport: 17th

Alex Rodriguez (baseball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US30.3 million

Rank among all athletes: 18th

Rank in sport: 1st

Dirk Nowitzki (basketball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US21.4 million

Rank among all athletes: 58th

Rank in sport: 12th

Prince Fielder (baseball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US23.8 million

Rank among all athletes: 43rd

Rank in sport: 7th

Roy Halladay (baseball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US20.5 million

Rank among all athletes: 68th

Rank in sport: 18th

Josh Hamilton (baseball): $US500,000

Overall income: $US24.7 million

Rank among all athletes: 39th

Rank in sport: 6th

Calvin Johnson (football): $US800,000

Overall income: $US26.3 million

Rank among all athletes: 31st

Rank in sport: 7th

Joe Flacco (football): $US900,000

Overall income: $US36.8 million

Rank among all athletes: 13th

Rank in sport: 4th

How the other half lives

