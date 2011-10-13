15 Apps Apple Just Killed With iOS 5

Apple’s iOS 5 is available now and includes a host of great new features.
Among these, apps like Notification centre, Reminders, iMessage, and Cards completely destroy some of the most popular third party apps out there.
We’ve put together a list of the third party apps that will likely see their sales crash and burn once iOS is released this fall.
Apple's free new Find My Friends app blows apps like GPS Tracking out of the water.
GPS Tracking is $3.99, and lets you view your friends' locations on a map.
We are big fans of an app called Postagram, which takes a picture from your Camera Roll and mails it, in hard copy form, to a friend or family member.
Apple even featured Postagram in one of its Wall Street Journal iPhone apps.
Postagram is free, and so is Apple's brand new Cards app. Each Card from Apple costs $2.99, while each card from Postagram is $0.99.
Postagram offers a compelling price, but we'll bet most users will forget about it and just use Apple's solution. I mean, have you seen books made using iPhoto? They look amazing.
iOS 5's new calendar app lets you turn your device sideways to view your week's agenda, at a glance.
This is Week Calendar's main draw at $1.99.
Cues reminds you to do things based on location-based tags, and is $1.99.
Apple's new Reminders app does the same thing, but for free.
Dragon Dictation may be free, but the iPhone 4S' built in Siri assistant is better in every way, and even uses the same voice recognition software.
WhatsApp has been one of the most popular iOS messaging apps for a while because it let you message in real time with friends.
You can see delivery receipts, read receipts, typing notifications, and more. It uses push notifications.
Now, it's all included in iMessage, and brand new real time messaging app for iOS.
One thing WhatsApp still has, however, is cross-platform messaging. There are no plans for iMessage to become an open protocol that other operating systems could use.
Boxcar is a great app for keeping track of all of your notifications.
Notification centre for iOS 5 won't have customisable alerts for different email accounts and services, but it does most things the average user needs (anything that uses push notifications).
Notification centre brings together all of your push notifications, missed calls and texts, and emails in one easy to access notifications screen you can drag down from the top of your screen.
We still love LockInfo (a jailbreak app available in Cydia) for showing our calendar on our lock screen and for using QuickReply to respond to texts, but iOS 5's new lock screen and notifications alerts look amazing.
With iOS 5, you'll have access to all of your alerts and notifications straight from your home screen. Slide your finger along a notification to unlock your phone straight into that app.
LockInfo's creator tweeted after the iOS 5 announcement, 'Well I'm just going to have to make LockInfo better now.'
Instapaper is one of our favourite iOS apps to save things for reading later. Instapaper even re-formats text strip away ads to make reading easier.
iOS 5's new Reading List and Reader features duplicate this functionality. Save web pages to read later, access them across all of your devices, and strip away ads for a streamlined reading experience.
Wi-Fi Sync costs $9.99 is a jailbreak app available in Cydia that allows you to sync wirelessly with your computer.
Wi-Fi Sync is very simple to use, but iOS 5 will do it better, and for free.
Apple's new Reminders app will help you remember things. Reminders will pop up at specific times, or when you enter a specific geographical area.
Some great third party apps have filled this niche up until now like Notificant, Notified, and Don't Forget The Milk.
Many simple photo editing apps are dead in the water. Some free apps have cool filters that will make them worth your while, however.
iOS 5's Photos app will allow you to crop, enhance, and remove red-eye from your photos.
SnapTap is only a dollar to download in Cydia's app store, but it will be dead when iOS 5 comes out.
SnapTap allows you to take a picture by using your volume button, but often it changes the volume when pressed as well.
iOS 5 now allows you to take a picture from your lock screen, and even by pressing the volume up button.
Google Sync isn't an app, per se, but it is a service that helps you keep you contacts, emails, and calendars in Sync.
Previously, Google Sync competed with the $99.99 MobileMe, but now, MobileMe has become iCloud, and iCloud is free.
Since iCloud is built by Apple (and since Google Sync) can be buggy, we're looking forward to giving iCloud a shot for managing our contacts and calendars. Also, iCloud will single-handedly back up all your apps, books, and documents too.
There are many incredible third party browsers out there that include tabbed browsing, article-to-text conversion (for easier reading) and Instapaper support, but now Mobile Safari does it all.
Mobile Safari now has tabbed browsing, Reader for easy reading, and Reading List for saving things to read later.
