These 15 incredible animal photos were captured by the Google Street View cameras

Google Snow monkeys bathe in Japan.

Google Street View started in 1997 with just a van snapping photos of five cities.

Now, Google has attached its Street View cameras to snowmobiles, pedicabs, bikes, trolleys, and even a backpack apparatus called the Trekker. In Google’s quest to map out the world through photos, it’s captured unbelievable scenes — including these 15 incredible photos of animals that Google’s photographers came across in their travels.

“Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive and accurate and useful map possible,” Deanna Yick, Google Maps’ Street View Program Manager, told Tech Insider, “so that Google Maps is a mirror of the real world.”

