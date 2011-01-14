15 Amazing Online Forums For Every Personality

Photo: Flickr

Forums provide a free way for you to get quality information from people interested in the niche you are interested in. Its amazing how many people everyday are willing to help out others they don’t know through answering forum posts.

Here are 15 neat forums to check out:

1. Video Games Forum

IGN video gaming message boards discussing Nintendo, XBOX, Playstation, PC games and more.

Also included are entertainment message boards.

2. Body Building Forum

Bodybuilding.com fitness related forums to help transform your body.

3. Railroad Forums

Railroad.net* offers railroad forums including one of the most post popular Septa

and amtrak forums on the web.

4. Webmaster Forum

SitePoint has forums for webmasters to help them with content, design, development, marketing, monetization and more.

5. Computer Forums

A great forum for all things related to computers.

6. Hockey Forum

Hockey fans should head over to this forum to get their hockey fix with other fans across the world.

7. Knowledge Forums

A volunteer community where you can ask questions and get answers. It is powered by people who share their knowledge to help others. The topics covered are wide

ranging.

8. Cooking Forums

Discuss Cooking has a very active forum covering topics such as cookware, event planning, nutrition, and recipes.

9. Golf Forums

The place to go for discussions about your swing, your equipment, the PGA tour, and more.

10. Teaching Forums

Discussion forums allowing teachers to chat and exchange wisdom with other educators.

11. Astrology Forum

Astrology community discussing your astrological chart, along with other general astrology forums including predictive astrology and relational astrology.

12. Political Forums

Political discussions about government, historical events, and several controversial and trending topics.

13. Flyer Talk

The forum for the frequent traveller discussing airline miles, hotel deals, and other credit card and car rental loyalty programs.

14. Digital and Entertainment Forum

The Digital Spy forum is a great resource for showbiz, entertainment and the digital media community.

15. Deal Catcher

Discusses a variety of coupon and deal topics such as grocery coupons, free stuff, and product reviews.

*Owned by ResourceWebs

