15 Amazing Facts About Apple

Apple filed its annual report with the SEC yesterday (a “10K,” in Wall Street-speak).



Allow us to summarize it for you:

This is one hell of a company.

Don’t believe us?

Apple grew its sales by $22 billion last year. That growth alone is bigger than most companies you've ever heard of. It's also more revenue than the ENTIRE COMPANY generated four years ago. Apple generated $65 billion of revenue last year. That's bigger than the GDP of Iraq, Croatia, Libya, Ecuador, and more than 100 other countries And, yes, that $65 billion of revenue makes Apple officially bigger than Microsoft ($62 billion) Apple's growth last year IN EUROPE ALONE was $7 billion. That's bigger than the GDP of Liechtenstein iPhones now account for 39% of Apple's overall revenue. iPhones did not exist 4 years ago. Apple sold 40 million iPhones last year. That's 110,000 iPhones sold per day. And 4,583 iPhones per hour. And 76 iPhones per minute. And 1.27 iPhones per second! The iPhone is now sold in 89 countries. iTunes--Apple's online music, video, and app store--racked up sales of $4 billion last year. That's $1 billion more revenue than the $3 billion generated by one of world's biggest music companies, Warner Music Group We're not going to bother to compare those sales to the sales of music and software retailers. Because there basically aren't any anymore. Apple sold $9.8 billion worth of stuff in its retail stores last year. That's bigger than Saks, Barnes & Noble, Ann Taylor, Tiffany, Dick's Sporting Goods, RadioShack, and Bed Bath & Beyond (But it's still only 1/5th the size of Best Buy, which had revenue of $50 billion.) Apple's retail-store sales grew by $3 billion last year. That's bigger than Tiffany's whole business! Apple opened 44 new stores last year, ending the year with 317. Each store sold an average of $34 million worth of stuff, up from $26 million the year before Apple's stores are mind-bogglingly productive: They each sell an average of $93,150 worth of stuff every day That's $3,900 an hour. And $65 a minute. 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Apple's retail stores now have 26,500 full-time employees, or 84 per store. Each of these employees sells about $370,000 worth of Apple stuff each year Most of Apple's revenue (~$45 billion) comes from product categories that Apple has invented in the past 10 years (iPods, iPhones, iPads, iTunes). Almost half ($30 billion) comes from product categories Apple has invented in the past 4 years. Apple spent only $1.7 billion on research and development last year. Microsoft, with smaller sales and vastly slower growth, spent $8.7 billion Apple spent only $5.5 billion on sales, marketing, and general and administrative expenses last year. Microsoft spent $17 billion. So it's not surprising that Apple is now the most valuable technology company in the world And now for some other fun Apple facts... Apple generated $625 of revenue from each of the 40 million iPhones it sold last year And $164 of revenue for every iPod sold And $1,279 for every Mac sold That's 13.7 million Macs--9 million laptops and 4.6 million desktops. The desktops brought in $1,340 apiece. The laptops brought in $1,206 apiece. And $665 for every iPad. Apple sold 7.5 million iPads last year, in 9 months. That's 833,000 a month. Or 27,000 a day. Or 1,157 an hour. Or 19 a minute.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.