The 15 highest-grossing animated movies of all time

In a summer-movie season when almost nothing the Hollywood studios put out seems to be working, there is one thing that’s saving the year: animated movies.

From “Zootopia” earlier this year to “The Angry Birds Movie” and the record-breaking “Finding Nemo” sequel, “Finding Dory,” kids seem to be the key demo at the movies this summer. (In fact, 4 of the top 10 highest-grossing films at the domestic box office so far in 2016 are animated movies.)

The good times for animated movies keep going with Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets,” which just earned $103 million its opening weekend. That’s the biggest opening ever for an animated movie that wasn’t a sequel or a spin-off.

So with animated movies making a killing at the box office, we decided to look back on the 15 all-time highest-grossing animated movies, adjusted for inflation over time. (Get ready for a lot of old-school Disney titles.)

Note: All figures below are from Box Office Mojo and some figures include rereleases titles have had over the decades.

15. 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001) $423.4 million (adjusted for ticket price inflation) Disney / Pixar $289.9 million - unadjusted 14. 'Toy Story 3' (2010) $447.8 million (adjusted) Disney / Pixar $415 million - unadjusted 13. 'Aladdin' (1992) $449.9 million (adjusted) Walt Disney Pictures / YouTube $217.3 million - unadjusted 12. 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955) $478.2 million (adjusted) Disney $93.6 million - unadjusted 11. 'Cinderella' (1950) $517.3 million (adjusted) Disney $93.1 million - unadjusted 10. 'Finding Nemo' (2003) $528.4 million (adjusted) Disney / Pixar $380.8 million - unadjusted 9. 'Bambi' (1942) $546.6 million (adjusted) Disney $102.2 million - unadjusted 8. 'Pinocchio' (1940) $578.3 million (adjusted) DIsney $84.2 million - unadjusted 7. 'Shrek 2' (2004) $609.6 million (adjusted) DreamWorks Animation $441.2 million - unadjusted 6. 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959) $623.5 million (adjusted) Disney $51.6 million - unadjusted 5. 'The Jungle Book' (1967) $632.1 million (adjusted) Disney $141.8 million - unadjusted 4. 'Fantasia' (1941) $712.5 million (adjusted) Disney $76.4 million - unadjusted 3. 'The Lion King' (1994) $764.8 million (adjusted) Disney $422.7 million - unadjusted 2. '101 Dalmatians' (1961) $857.2 million (adjusted) Disney $144.8 million - unadjusted 1. 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) $935.2 million (adjusted) RKO Radio Pictures $184.9 million - unadjusted

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.