15 US ski resorts that are actually affordable

The temperatures are finally dropping and winter is officially here, which means it’s ski season.

The US is full of amazing ski resorts, and many of the smaller ones are great for an affordable winter getaway.

Our friends at Hotels.com complied a list of ski resorts across the country where skiers can stay in a hotel for $13o or less per night.

From Vermont to Colorado, keep scrolling to see where you can find great slopes for less money.

Ogden, Utah

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $91

Not only does Ogden offer three ski resorts (Snowbasin Resort, Powder Mountain, and Nordic Valley), but the quaint town is also home to historical museums, art galleries, and theatre performances, so you can stay entertained even when you’re not on the slopes.

Plymouth, New Hampshire

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $83

Sitting just outside of the scenic White Mountains, Plymouth is only a 30-45 minute ride from Waterville Valley, Gunstock Mountain, and Loon Mountain. There are plenty of options if you’re looking to explore.

Durango, Colorado

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $129

The name might not suggest it, but Purgatory at Durango Mountain Resort has some great skiing. The Old West town also has a mix of craft breweries, an impressive dining scene, and several historic sites.

Pocatello, Idaho

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $89

Skiers at Pocatello are surrounded by breathtaking mountains only a short drive from Pebble Creek. The town is also home to Idaho State University.

Leadville, Colorado

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $95

Leadville was once part of the silver mining boom, and it remains a prime example of the towns of the Wild West days. The resort is a well-kept secret, so visitors can expect fewer crowds.

Laramie, Wyoming

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $98

Thanks to a multitude of cross country ski trails near the Snowy Range ski area, Laramie is ideal for cross country skiers. It’s also great for history buffs — the historic Wild West town has more than 20 sites on the National Register of Historic Places.

Killington, Vermont

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $128

Not only does Killington have the most trails and lifts of any New England ski resort, it also has the largest vertical drop. The main drag of Killington Road is also a buzzing nightlife scene, with numerous restaurant, bar, and lodge options.

Auburn, California

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $92

Nestled into the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Auburn offers great dining and 19 nearby wineries for those looking for après-ski activities. Plus, the resort is only an hour away from both Sugar Bowl and Boreal Mountain Resorts.

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $101

Pagosa Springs has two claims to fame: it’s said to have the best snowfall in all of Colorado, and it’s home to the world’s deepest mineral hot springs. The small town is located in the San Juan Mountains near Wolf Creek ski area.

Lincoln, New Hampshire

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $127

The scenic town of Lincoln sits in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is home to Loon Mountain Ski Resort.

Wenatchee, Washington

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $110

Wenatchee sees close to 300 days of sun per year, and it boasts the Mission Ridge Ski Resort.

Taos, New Mexico

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $116

Although New Mexico may seem like an unlikely place for a ski vacation, Taos has been named both a top ski town and one of the US’ most challenging ski resorts.

Sandpoint, Idaho

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $126

Besides its proximity to Schweitzer Mountain Resort — which is known as one of the most underrated in the country — Sandpoint has a vibrant food scene. The town’s specialty is huckleberry dishes, and it’s also the host of two food festivals throughout the year.

Bend, Oregon

Average cost of a one night hotel stay: $125

Bend has a unique setting — the town sits at the base of Mt. Bachelor, which is located on top of a dormant volcano and is known as the best skiing in central Oregon. You’ll find multiple craft breweries along the Bend Ale Trail.

Georgetown, Colorado

Average cost of a one night stay: $106

This historic mining town sits at an elevation of over 8,500 feet and is only half an hour from Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas.

